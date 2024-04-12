Gimme Shelter: Adoptable dog Diamond loves toys and being affectionate with her favorite people

click to enlarge Photo via OCAS/Facebook

Meet Diamond!

Diamond (A542672) is 3 years old, petite, fast and very intelligent. She is obedient and very treat-motivated. Diamond is calm and playful around other dogs, but with people she can be a bit selective. We find she is affectionate to some and just kind of indifferent with others. Diamond knows who she likes, and lets it show. She absolutely loves toys and can spend her entire yard time chasing a ball, playing soccer, and chewing on a bone.

April is National Heartworm Awareness Month! Did you know approximately 10% of the dogs we receive at our shelter test positive for heartworm disease? Many years ago, with a lack of available resources, this resulted in a poor prognosis for these dogs, with few people willing to take them in. Now, thanks to our heartworm sponsorship program, we cover the treatment costs for all adopted and rescued dogs. To celebrate our heartworm disease sponsorship program and bring awareness to heartworm disease, we are reducing adoption fees for these dogs to $30 for the month of April. That adoption fee covers the spay/neuter, initial vaccines and microchip identification.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. every day except Wednesday, when it's open 2-6 p.m. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.