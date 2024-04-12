BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Gimme Shelter: Adoptable dog Diamond loves toys and being affectionate with her favorite people

Diamond is 3 years old, petite, fast and very intelligent

By on Fri, Apr 12, 2024 at 11:41 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Gimme Shelter: Adoptable dog Diamond loves toys and being affectionate with her favorite people
Photo via OCAS/Facebook

Meet Diamond!

Diamond (A542672) is 3 years old, petite, fast and very intelligent. She is obedient and very treat-motivated. Diamond is calm and playful around other dogs, but with people she can be a bit selective. We find she is affectionate to some and just kind of indifferent with others. Diamond knows who she likes, and lets it show. She absolutely loves toys and can spend her entire yard time chasing a ball, playing soccer, and chewing on a bone.

April is National Heartworm Awareness Month! Did you know approximately 10% of the dogs we receive at our shelter test positive for heartworm disease? Many years ago, with a lack of available resources, this resulted in a poor prognosis for these dogs, with few people willing to take them in. Now, thanks to our heartworm sponsorship program, we cover the treatment costs for all adopted and rescued dogs. To celebrate our heartworm disease sponsorship program and bring awareness to heartworm disease, we are reducing adoption fees for these dogs to $30 for the month of April. That adoption fee covers the spay/neuter, initial vaccines and microchip identification.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. every day except Wednesday, when it's open 2-6 p.m. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Scroll to read more Gimme Shelter articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Amazon paid anti-union consultants in Central Florida hundreds of thousands of dollars in 2023

By McKenna Schueler

Amazon paid anti-union consultants in Central Florida hundreds of thousands of dollars in 2023

Federal court orders Florida to explain its standing in immigration suit against Biden

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Federal court orders Florida to explain its standing in immigration suit against Biden

Controversial Florida bill blocking civilian review boards from investigating cops heads to DeSantis

By News Service of Florida

Controversial Florida bill blocking civilian review boards from investigating cops heads to DeSantis

Dining workers at Rollins College will get a rerun union election following allegations of anti-union tactics

By McKenna Schueler

Students and faculty at Rollins College march in support of dining workers' right to organize.

Federal court orders Florida to explain its standing in immigration suit against Biden

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Federal court orders Florida to explain its standing in immigration suit against Biden

Controversial Florida bill blocking civilian review boards from investigating cops heads to DeSantis

By News Service of Florida

Controversial Florida bill blocking civilian review boards from investigating cops heads to DeSantis

Amazon paid anti-union consultants in Central Florida hundreds of thousands of dollars in 2023

By McKenna Schueler

Amazon paid anti-union consultants in Central Florida hundreds of thousands of dollars in 2023

Dining workers at Rollins College will get a rerun union election following allegations of anti-union tactics

By McKenna Schueler

Students and faculty at Rollins College march in support of dining workers' right to organize.
More

April 10, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us