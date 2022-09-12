ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Gasoline prices in Florida drop to lowest point since February

By on Mon, Sep 12, 2022 at 3:53 pm

click to enlarge Gasoline prices in Florida drop to lowest point since February
Adobe

Gasoline prices in Florida are at their lowest levels since February, according to the AAA auto club.

Motorists on Monday paid an average of $3.44 for a gallon of regular unleaded gas, down from $3.52 a week earlier and $3.68 a month earlier.

"The oil market finished flat last week, which should enable the state average to continue moving lower," AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in a prepared statement. "Unless fundamentals shift, Florida's average gas price should fall into the $3.30s this week."

The average price reached a high of $4.89 a gallon on June 13, before starting a steady decline. The price Monday, however, was higher than the $3-a-gallon average a year ago.

The state’s most-expensive gas Monday was in the West Palm Beach, Tallahassee and Naples markets. The cheapest gas was in the Fort Walton Beach, Pensacola and Panama City markets, according to AAA.

