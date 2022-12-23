Gas prices hit lowest point since last summer

By on Fri, Dec 23, 2022 at 11:16 am

The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Florida rounded to $3 on Thursday, as motorists made holiday trips.

The AAA auto club said Florida’s average price was $2.995 a gallon. That was down nearly 9 cents from a week earlier and about a dime cheaper than the national average. The last time Florida dipped below $3 a gallon was in August 2021.

Its average price hit a peak of $4.89 on June 13. But Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis with the fuel-savings app GasBuddy, noted Wednesday that a recent increase in crude-oil prices could end a five-week drop in pump prices.

“We’ve seen a bounce in oil prices and wholesale gas prices,” De Haan said on Twitter. “We’re basically close to the bottom and rising in some areas.”

The lowest average prices in Florida were in the Pensacola and Panama City areas, at $2.81 a gallon. Sarasota, Daytona Beach, Fort Myers, Jacksonville, Orlando, Port St. Lucie, Tampa and The Villages were all below $3. The highest averages were in the West Palm Beach area, at $3.21; Gainesville, at $3.14; Miami, at $3.12; and Naples, at $3.07.
Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Tavares cop claims 'street scientists' are making ultra-powerful fentanyl doses after viral video of her fake overdose questioned

By Alex Galbraith

Tavares cop claims 'street scientists' are making ultra-powerful fentanyl doses after viral video of her fake overdose questioned

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis targets teachers' union dues in new legislative session

By News Service of Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis targets teachers' union dues in new legislative session

Orlando horror-drag heroine Victoria Elizabeth Black wins 'Dragula: Titans' reality competition

By Matthew Moyer

Victoria Elizabeth Black has won 'Dragula: Titans'

Florida's lack of public health funding exposed in new state rankings

By Mike Moen, Florida News Connection

Florida's lack of public health funding exposed in new state rankings

Also in News

Freeze warning issued for Orlando area on Christmas weekend

By Alex Galbraith

Freeze warning issued for Orlando area on Christmas weekend

Orlando horror-drag heroine Victoria Elizabeth Black wins 'Dragula: Titans' reality competition

By Matthew Moyer

Victoria Elizabeth Black has won 'Dragula: Titans'

Ivanhoe Village's Hideaway Bar reopens a few days after drunk driver smashed into it

By Matthew Moyer

Ivanhoe Village's Hideaway Bar reopens a few days after drunk driver smashed into it

'The Culture Warrior'

By Tom Tomorrow

'The Culture Warrior'
More

Digital Issue

December 21, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us