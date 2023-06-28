2023 BEST OF ORLANDO® Final Round Open Now - Vote Until July 17!

'Free Florida: The People’s Rally for Our Rights' happens, appropriately, on July 4 in downtown Orlando

Celebrate the Fourth with some truly all-American protest

By on Wed, Jun 28, 2023 at 4:00 am

click to enlarge The People’s Rally for Our Rights happens on July 4 in downtown Orlando - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
The People’s Rally for Our Rights happens on July 4 in downtown Orlando
Local activists are calling on the community: Pair your Fourth of July party with a protest this year at the Orange County Courthouse downtown.

Dubbed “The People’s Rally for Our Rights,” organizers (not affiliated with any organization, as far as we can tell) are asking local community members to stand with them in solidarity “to protest, march, and learn how we can participate in the fight for our rights and freedoms with local organizations and create the world we deserve.”

Basic rights, they say, such as bodily autonomy and the ability to be one’s authentic self, are under attack in Florida — threatening principles that so-called U.S. patriots claim to hold so dear: life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Last Fourth of July, a similar protest was organized in Broward County, with 150 to 175 attendees gathered at its peak, Florida Today reported.

10 a.m., Tuesday, July 4, Orange County Courthouse, 425 N. Orange Ave., facebook.com/events/995707724792794, free.
Event Details
Free Florida: The People's Rally for Our Rights

Free Florida: The People's Rally for Our Rights

Tue., July 4, 10 a.m.

Orange County Courthouse 425 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Winter Park Area

Location Details

Orange County Courthouse

425 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Winter Park Area

407-836-2000

1 event 8 articles

About The Author

McKenna Schueler

McKenna Schueler

News reporter for Orlando Weekly, covering general news, local government, labor, housing, and other social and economic justice issues. Previously worked as a news anchor for WMNF in Tampa and a freelance journalist with works published in In These Times, Strikewave, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, and Facing South...
