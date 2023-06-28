'Free Florida: The People’s Rally for Our Rights' happens, appropriately, on July 4 in downtown Orlando

Dubbed “The People’s Rally for Our Rights,” organizers (not affiliated with any organization, as far as we can tell) are asking local community members to stand with them in solidarity “to protest, march, and learn how we can participate in the fight for our rights and freedoms with local organizations and create the world we deserve.”
Basic rights, they say, such as bodily autonomy and the ability to be one’s authentic self, are under attack in Florida — threatening principles that so-called U.S. patriots claim to hold so dear: life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Last Fourth of July, a similar protest was organized in Broward County, with 150 to 175 attendees gathered at its peak, Florida Today reported.
10 a.m., Tuesday, July 4, Orange County Courthouse, 425 N. Orange Ave., facebook.com/events/995707724792794, free.
Event Details
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter