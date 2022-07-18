VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Former Rep. Ric Keller writes in about ‘The day I locked up Martha Stewart’

By and on Sat, Jul 16, 2022 at 4:00 am

Former U.S. Rep. Ric Keller (R-Orlando) - UNITED STATES CONGRESS, PUBLIC DOMAIN, VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
United States Congress, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons
Former U.S. Rep. Ric Keller (R-Orlando)

July 16 marks the anniversary of Martha Stewart being sentenced to prison. [“Martha Stewart’s Sentence,” New York Times, 7/17/04].

I will never forget it.

As a member of Congress, I attended dozens of town hall meetings at senior centers. My favorite incident was at a senior center was when an elderly man blamed me for sending Martha Stewart to prison.

By way of background, in 2004, Martha Stewart, the well-known TV personality and author, had a highly publicized trial and the New York Times reported was found guilty of a felony regarding statements she allegedly made about a stock trading deal.

She served five months in a federal prison in West Virginia. Her nickname in prison was M. Diddy. Shortly after M. Diddy was sentenced, I held a senior citizen town hall meeting in Lake County, Florida.

At the meeting, an elderly gentleman, who appeared to be about ninety years old, slowly walked up to the microphone.

Senior: “Congressman, I’m so mad at you! I can hardly see straight!”

Me: “Oh man, what did I do?” (I had to smile.)

Senior: “The way you put Martha Stewart in jail!”

Me: “Wait. What? Me?” (I had never even met Martha Stewart.)

Senior: “All these violent criminals are on the loose. And you guys are going after this poor lady? You should be ashamed of yourselves!”

Me: “Anything else?” (I let elderly people talk as long as they want.)

Senior: “I’m just getting started.”

Me: “Okay. Go ahead.”

Senior: “Just leave her alone. It’s a waste of taxpayer money. Now I’m done.”

Me: “Thank you, sir. There are three branches of government. I’m in the legislative branch. I didn’t have anything to do with Martha Stewart’s criminal prosecution. It’s the other branches of government that handle this.”

Senior: “Oh, you’re all in it together. One big government. You know it, and I know it!” (Clearly, it was time for me to throw in the towel.)

Me: “Sir, it won’t happen again.”

Senior: “Now that’s what I’m talking about! Thank you!”

Me: “You’re welcome.”

I kept my “promise.” Martha Stewart never went back to prison. “And that’s a good thing,” to quote the icon.

Ric Keller is an attorney, former U.S. Congressman, and author of “Chase the Bears: Little Things to Achieve Big Dreams.” When he was in office representing Florida's 8th Congressional District, we wrote about him quite a lot. Once, we even endorsed him!

News Slideshows

This Florida castle is on the market for $5.7 million

This Florida castle is on the market for $5.7 million
Margaritaville Resort Orlando 8000 Fins Up Cir, Kissimmee, 855-995-9099 $50-$225 For this one, guests can purchase a trip to the spa and get access to all the fun resort amenities. The Fins Up Beach club is a perfect place to hang out after that spa trip. The white sand and palm trees whisk you to the paradise Jimmy Buffett sings about. This large resort has multiple pools and is minutes away from Island H20 Park and the Promenade Sunset Walk. Here’s to wasting away in Margaritaville.

20 Orlando hotels and resorts offering pool day passes for locals
Orlando roasts Icon Park's mass shooting simulator 'Bullseye Blast'

Orlando roasts Icon Park's mass shooting simulator 'Bullseye Blast'
Christian Slater is selling his Florida villa for $3.9 million

Christian Slater is selling his Florida villa for $3.9 million

