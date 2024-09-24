Florida's minimum wage increases to $13 an hour next week

The state continues to carry out a constitutional amendment that eventually will lead to a $15 minimum wage

By on Tue, Sep 24, 2024 at 4:16 pm

Florida’s minimum wage will increase to $13 an hour on Monday, as the state continues carrying out a constitutional amendment that eventually will lead to a $15 minimum wage.

Voters in 2020 approved the constitutional amendment, which was spearheaded by prominent Orlando lawyer John Morgan. The minimum wage went to $10 an hour on Sept. 30, 2021, $11 on Sept. 30, 2022, and $12 an hour on Sept. 30, 2023.

It is required to increase by $1 each year until it hits $15 an hour on Sept. 30, 2026. After that, it will increase based on inflation.

The minimum wage for tipped employees will go to $9.98 an hour Monday, an increase of $1. The federal minimum wage is $7.25 an hour.
September 18, 2024

