Florida's minimum wage increases to $13 an hour next week

Voters in 2020 approved the constitutional amendment, which was spearheaded by prominent Orlando lawyer John Morgan. The minimum wage went to $10 an hour on Sept. 30, 2021, $11 on Sept. 30, 2022, and $12 an hour on Sept. 30, 2023.
It is required to increase by $1 each year until it hits $15 an hour on Sept. 30, 2026. After that, it will increase based on inflation.
The minimum wage for tipped employees will go to $9.98 an hour Monday, an increase of $1. The federal minimum wage is $7.25 an hour.
