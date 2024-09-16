Florida's fight to enshrine abortion rights in state constitution draws big money donations from both sides

The Floridians Protecting Freedom committee raised $417,410 from Aug. 31 through Sept. 6

By on Mon, Sep 16, 2024 at 12:55 pm

Photo by Matt Keller Lehman
Money is flowing to political committees on both sides of a ballot measure that would enshrine abortion rights in the Florida Constitution.

The Floridians Protecting Freedom committee, which is leading efforts to pass the proposed constitutional amendment, raised $417,410 from Aug. 31 through Sept. 6 and had about $22.68 million on hand, according to a newly filed finance report.

Contributions during the week-long period included $250,000 from the American Civil Liberties Union of Florida. Meanwhile, the committee Florida Voters Against Extremism, which is fighting the proposed constitutional amendment, raised $208,902 during the period, including $100,000 from the Diocese of Palm Beach.

The proposed amendment, which will appear on the November ballot as Amendment 4, says, in part, that no “law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient's health, as determined by the patient's healthcare provider.”

Floridians Protecting Freedom started a drive to pass the amendment last year, after Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Republican-controlled Legislature approved a bill that prevents abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

September 11, 2024

