Florida residents have until Oct. 7 to register to vote in November

In addition to candidates for elected office, the fate of abortion access in Florida and marijuana legalization could also be decided this November

By on Tue, Oct 1, 2024 at 2:53 pm

Photo by Dwight Burdette via Wikimedia Commons
The deadline in Florida to register to vote this November is fast approaching. If you are a Florida resident, the deadline for voter registration for the 2024 General Election is Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. If you wish to vote by mail, the deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot is Oct. 24.

Even if you're already registered to vote, or believe you are, it's worth checking with your county's Supervisor of Elections office (either in-person, online, or by phone) ASAP to make sure your registration is up to date if you plan to vote this fall. Several GOP-led states have taken aggressive moves to purge voters from the rolls, and Florida has enacted several election "reform" laws that have voided vote-by-mail ballot requests or otherwise de-activated residents previously registered to vote.

This year's election in Florida has gained national attention in part because it could decide the fate of abortion access in Florida — where abortion is banned after six weeks of pregnancy — as well as a push for marijuana legalization. One initiative, which will appear on the ballot as Amendment 4, seeks to limit government interference in abortion decisions by enshrining abortion rights in the state constitution. If passed, it would legalize abortion up to fetal viability, about 24 weeks of pregnancy.

The other initiative, Amendment 3, would legalize the recreational marijuana use for adults aged 21 and older, and remove civil and criminal penalties for the possession of up to three ounces of marijuana.

Both initiatives have been aggressively (and some argue, unlawfully) opposed by Florida Republican Gov. DeSantis' administration and some of his GOP allies who have launched well-funded campaigns to oppose the measures. The Florida Democratic Party, on the other hand, has endorsed both measures for a “yes” vote.

Under Florida's state constitution, both proposed amendments require the support of at least 60 percent of voters in order to pass, and recent polling has been mixed on whether either initiative currently has the support they need. Many voters, pollsters note, remain undecided.

Four other less-headline-grabbing constitutional amendments will also be on the ballot this year, in addition to candidates for local and state elected office and for U.S. President (a race that's currently close in battleground states between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, polls show).

If you're unable to, or simply don't want to vote on Election Day, Nov. 5, you can also vote during Florida's Early Voting period. This Early Voting period varies by county, so you'll want to check your county's supervisor of elections office for more information specific to where you live.

For residents of Orange County, Early Voting will begin Oct. 21, 2024, and last through Nov. 3, 2024. Early Voting locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, according to the Orange County Supervisor of Elections office, and are open to all eligible registered voters in the county.
McKenna Schueler

McKenna Schueler

News reporter for Orlando Weekly, with a focus on state and local government, workers' rights, and housing issues. Previously worked for WMNF Radio in Tampa. You can find her bylines in Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, In These Times, Strikewave, and Facing South among other publications.
September 25, 2024

