ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Florida parents, students challenge 'Don't Say Gay' law in revamped lawsuit

The new lawsuit challenges the controversial law on First Amendment grounds

By on Sun, Nov 6, 2022 at 9:25 am

click to enlarge Parents and students are suing school boards across the state, including Orange County. - Adobe
Adobe
Parents and students are suing school boards across the state, including Orange County.

Parents, students and a non-profit group have filed a revised lawsuit after a federal judge last month tossed out a challenge to a new state law that restricts instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation in public schools.

The revised version, filed Thursday in federal court in Orlando, alleges that the law is unconstitutional, including “chilling” First Amendment rights. Defendants are the State Board of Education and the school boards in Orange, Indian River, Duval and Palm Beach counties.

“The law, by design, chills speech and expression that have any connection, however remote, to sexual orientation or gender identity,” the 66-page lawsuit said. “The impact of the law has been immediate and severe. Defendant school boards and their agents have already begun implementing significant changes under the law. They have instructed teachers to review hundreds of books that acknowledge LGBTQ+ people and families and have eliminated vital support systems for LGBTQ+ students, including guidance and training that combat bullying and violence.”

The law, which has drawn nationwide attention, prevents instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation in kindergarten through third grade and requires that such instruction be “age-appropriate … in accordance with state academic standards” in higher grades. It also opens school districts to lawsuits over alleged violations of the restrictions.

Related
LGBTQ support guides in Florida schools to be updated to comply with 'Don't Say Gay' law

LGBTQ support guides in Florida schools to be updated to comply with 'Don't Say Gay' law

Republican lawmakers this year titled the measure the “Parental Rights in Education” bill. Opponents labeled it the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

Lawyers for the parents, students and non-profit group filed the initial version of the lawsuit in July. But U.S. District Judge Wendy Berger last month denied a request for a preliminary injunction and dismissed the case. Berger, however, said the plaintiffs could file a revised version.

Berger ruled on a series of grounds, including saying that the plaintiffs did not show they had legal standing. Also, she described the lawsuit as a “shotgun pleading” and said the plaintiffs “fail to specify what policy or custom of each defendant supports liability” under the U.S. Constitution.

“Instead, plaintiffs dedicate their time exclusively to arguing that the underlying law is unconstitutional, without specifying any causal link between the actions of these defendants and the alleged deprivation of a constitutional right,” Berger wrote. “On this basis alone, the court finds that plaintiffs have failed to show a likelihood of success on the merits on any of the claims they attempted to allege.”

Berger’s ruling came after U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor dismissed a separate challenge to the law filed in Tallahassee. Like in the Orlando case, plaintiffs in the Tallahassee lawsuit filed a revised version Oct. 27.

Plaintiffs in the Orlando case are Orange County residents Jennifer and Matthew Cousins and their four children, including a seventh-grade student who is gender non-binary; Will Larkins, a senior at Orange County’s Winter Park High School and president of the school’s Queer Student Union; a married same-sex Indian River County couple, David Dinan and Vik Gongidi, who have two children in public schools; and the non-profit CenterLink, Inc., which has members including LGTBQ community centers in Orange, Duval and Palm Beach counties.

Related
Florida Department of Education adopts rules to suspend licensing of teachers who run afoul 'Don't Say Gay' law

Florida Department of Education adopts rules to suspend licensing of teachers who run afoul 'Don't Say Gay' law

In addition to raising First Amendment issues, the revised version of the lawsuit alleges that the law violates due-process and equal-protection rights. The due-process issue stems, at least in part, from arguments that the law includes vague terms that have “led to, and continue to lead to, discriminatory and arbitrary application and enforcement across various school districts.”

As examples, the lawsuit said the measure doesn’t include definitions of “classroom instruction,” “sexual orientation,” “gender identity” and “age-appropriate.”

“The law’s nebulous and overbroad terms achieve the intended, discriminatory goal of erasing all mention of LGBTQ+ people and families in schools,” said the lawsuit, filed by attorneys from Lambda Legal Defense, the Southern Poverty Law Center, Southern Legal Counsel and the firm Baker McKenzie LLP. “The law creates lose-lose situations for parents, teachers, and students. A school either can avoid any conversation acknowledging LGBTQ+ people or face a lawsuit by any parent hostile to the presence of LGBTQ+ students and families.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis has frequently touted the law as he runs for re-election this year. When he signed the measure (HB 1557) in March, DeSantis said parents’ concerns about their children’s education are “being ignored increasingly” across the country, and he derided the law’s critics.

Related
Orlando Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith in the Pride Parade in 2021

Orlando Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith reflects on the importance of Pride as celebration and activism: Conscience of the community

“They support sexualizing kids in kindergarten,” DeSantis said of critics. “They support injecting woke gender ideology into second-grade classrooms. They support enabling schools to, quote, transition students to a, quote, different gender without the knowledge of the parent. Much less, without the parents’ consent.”

Slideshow

Everything we saw at Laura Loomer's Walt Disney World protest over the weekend

Everything we saw at Laura Loomer's Walt Disney World protest over the weekend
62 slides
Everything we saw at Laura Loomer's Walt Disney World protest over the weekend Everything we saw at Laura Loomer's Walt Disney World protest over the weekend Everything we saw at Laura Loomer's Walt Disney World protest over the weekend Everything we saw at Laura Loomer's Walt Disney World protest over the weekend Everything we saw at Laura Loomer's Walt Disney World protest over the weekend Everything we saw at Laura Loomer's Walt Disney World protest over the weekend
Click to View 62 slides

Tags:

Scroll to read more Florida News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

The Mediterranean-style home of the former owner's of Maitland's Bubble Room is for sale

The Mediterranean-style home of the former owners of Maitland's Bubble Room is for sale
Everything we saw when Beabadoobee played The Beacham in Orlando

Everything we saw when Beabadoobee played The Beacham in Orlando
This St. Pete house comes with a hidden speakeasy, wine cellar for $2.5M

This St. Pete house comes with a hidden speakeasy, wine cellar for $2.5M
New Slideshow

Sarasota's Atomic Age round house is once again for sale

News Slideshows

The Mediterranean-style home of the former owner's of Maitland's Bubble Room is for sale

The Mediterranean-style home of the former owners of Maitland's Bubble Room is for sale
Everything we saw when Beabadoobee played The Beacham in Orlando

Everything we saw when Beabadoobee played The Beacham in Orlando
This St. Pete house comes with a hidden speakeasy, wine cellar for $2.5M

This St. Pete house comes with a hidden speakeasy, wine cellar for $2.5M
New Slideshow

Sarasota's Atomic Age round house is once again for sale

News Slideshows

The Mediterranean-style home of the former owner's of Maitland's Bubble Room is for sale

The Mediterranean-style home of the former owners of Maitland's Bubble Room is for sale
Everything we saw when Beabadoobee played The Beacham in Orlando

Everything we saw when Beabadoobee played The Beacham in Orlando
This St. Pete house comes with a hidden speakeasy, wine cellar for $2.5M

This St. Pete house comes with a hidden speakeasy, wine cellar for $2.5M
New Slideshow

Sarasota's Atomic Age round house is once again for sale

Trending

Orlando news anchor goes viral on TikTok defending daughters' homecoming dance outfits

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando news anchor goes viral on TikTok defending daughters' homecoming dance outfits

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was married at Walt Disney World

By Alex Galbraith

A photo from Ron DeSantis and Casey DeSantis' Walt Disney World wedding.

Florida judges up for retention are the part of the ballot you might be tempted to skip

By Ariadna Ampudia and Gabby Macogay

Judge dread.

Central Florida counties warn residents to stay off the beach as tropical system nears

By Alex Galbraith

Central Florida counties warn residents to stay off the beach as tropical system nears

Also in News

Pop singer, Central Florida native Aaron Carter dead at 34

By Alex Galbraith

Pop singer, Central Florida native Aaron Carter dead at 34

Central Florida counties warn residents to stay off the beach as tropical system nears

By Alex Galbraith

Central Florida counties warn residents to stay off the beach as tropical system nears

Marion County man arrested after flashing gun on Snapchat over 'school shooter' fears

By Alex Galbraith

Marion County man arrested after flashing gun on Snapchat over 'school shooter' fears

Walt Disney World starts transforming their park for the holidays

By Valerie Galarza

Walt Disney World starts transforming their park for the holidays
More

Digital Issue

November 2, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us