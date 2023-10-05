Florida officials ask for $7 million to clean up abandoned, damaged boats

The commission will also ask lawmakers to approve speeding up a notice period for owners to take care of derelict vessels.

By on Thu, Oct 5, 2023 at 12:44 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Florida officials ask for $7 million to clean up abandoned, damaged boats
Photo via Adobe
Wildlife officials want to speed up the process of removing abandoned and storm-damaged boats from state waters, while complimenting residents for efforts to secure vessels ahead of Hurricane Idalia.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials on Wednesday outlined plans to ask for $7 million from the Legislature for a derelict-vessel removal program. Also, the commission will ask lawmakers to approve speeding a notice period for owners to take care of damaged and abandoned boats.

Commission Chairman Rodney Barreto said during a recent fishing trip on the St. Johns River he came across five derelict craft, which were an “eyesore” and an environmental problem.

“I just think that this problem is only going to get bigger, as more people move to Florida, as more boats are registered in Florida, as boats get older, they just naturally get abandoned, because people are going, ‘I'm not going to pay the insurance,’” Barreto said during a commission meeting in Jensen Beach.

During the fiscal year that ended June 30, state agencies reported handling 353 of the more than 420 boats damaged and abandoned after Hurricane Ian, 282 “abandoned migrant vessels” in South Florida and 270 boats from other areas of the state.
Related
Florida wildlife officials are working to help county ‘overrun’ by bears

Florida wildlife officials are working to help county ‘overrun’ by bears: ‘We are currently working to increase our surveillance response, that includes setting traps.’

Col. Brian Smith of the commission’s Division of Law Enforcement, said most residents along the Gulf Coast heeded warnings ahead of Idalia’s Aug. 30 landfall and secured their vessels on the water or took them inland. The result, Smith said, is only 40 boats have been documented as left derelict by the storm.

“This shows that communities can do a huge part in helping out,” Smith said. “If you have the ability to remove your vessel from the water prior to a storm, the result is far fewer derelict vessels after a storm. So, this community did an amazing job of taking care of that.”

The Category 3 Idalia made landfall in the Keaton Beach area of Taylor County but also affected other areas of the Gulf Coast as it traveled north.

With the 2024 legislative session starting in January, Jess Melkun, the commission’s legislative affairs director, said the agency is seeking a change to get boat owners to act quicker.

The request would allow officers to post notification stickers on vessels identified as derelict, as part of a process to set off a 21-day clock in which owners can request administrative hearings to determine if the vessels are derelict. When it doesn’t receive responses from owners, the state can begin the process of removing boats at the owners’ expense.

Current law requires officers to make reasonable efforts to contact owners of derelict, at-risk or public-nuisance boats. If names and addresses of the owners are reasonably available, officers must mail notices to the owners before placing stickers on the vessels.

“This often requires that the officer make a second trip to the vessel to post the sticker notice once the paper notice has been issued or mailed to the owner,” Melkun said.
Related
Florida Attorney General’s lawsuit claims Juul improperly marketed to children

Florida Attorney General’s lawsuit claims Juul improperly marketed to children: The lawsuit alleges Juul violated a law known as the Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act.

Barreto questioned if the process could be further shortened.

“Maybe there's a different way we can do this, and maybe we’ve got to go change state law, but I mean we have so many derelict boats throughout Florida that it's just cumbersome upon the agency,” Barreto said.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Woman sues Disney over severe, permanent bodily injury-inducing ‘wedgie’

By Chloe Greenberg

Woman sues Disney over severe, permanent bodily injury-inducing ‘wedgie’

Florida’s minimum wage went up — but when will the state take minimum wage violations seriously?

By McKenna Schueler

Florida’s minimum wage went up — but when will the state take minimum wage violations seriously?

Orlando activists and organizations host Revolutionary Pride event this weekend

By Matthew Moyer

The Progress Pride Flag is inclusive of trans and nonbinary people and people of color, and indicates forward movement.

What to expect when Florida gets the nationwide emergency alert test today

By Chloe Greenberg

What to expect when Florida gets the nationwide emergency alert test today

Also in News

Villages woman arrested after beating up man who called her an ‘Italian bitch’

By Chloe Greenberg

Villages woman arrested after beating up man who called her an ‘Italian bitch’

Orange County approves tourist-tax spending plan for UCF, convention center and arts

By McKenna Schueler

UCF Knights

Woman sues Disney over severe, permanent bodily injury-inducing ‘wedgie’

By Chloe Greenberg

Woman sues Disney over severe, permanent bodily injury-inducing ‘wedgie’

Orlando activists and organizations host Revolutionary Pride event this weekend

By Matthew Moyer

The Progress Pride Flag is inclusive of trans and nonbinary people and people of color, and indicates forward movement.
More

Digital Issue

October 4, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us