Florida may have to pay businesses’ legal fees after judge permanently blocks part of ‘Stop Woke’ law

Tuesday's motion for attorney fees described the plaintiffs’ success in the case as 'resounding'

By on Thu, Aug 1, 2024 at 10:25 am

Share on Nextdoor
Florida may have to pay businesses’ legal fees after judge permanently blocks part of ‘Stop Woke’ law
Photo via Ron DeSantis/Twitter
Florida could face paying attorney fees for businesses that successfully challenged part of a 2022 law that Gov. Ron DeSantis dubbed the “Stop WOKE Act.”

Attorneys for the businesses Tuesday filed an 11-page motion that asks a judge to determine that the plaintiffs are entitled to recover legal fees and costs. The motion came four days after Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker granted a permanent injunction against part of the law that sought to restrict business from addressing race-related issues in workplace training.

The permanent injunction came after the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals this year upheld a preliminary injunction that Walker issued in 2022. Walker and the appeals court said the restrictions violated First Amendment rights.

Tuesday’s motion for attorney fees described the plaintiffs’ success in the case as “resounding.” The motion seeks to recover fees for district-court and appeals-court proceedings.

“Plaintiffs did not just achieve some benefit but rather achieved the key benefit they sought in bringing this suit: enjoining enforcement of the unconstitutional Stop WOKE Act,” the motion said.

The workplace-training part of the law listed eight race-related concepts and said that a required training program or other activity that “espouses, promotes, advances, inculcates, or compels such individual (an employee) to believe any of the following concepts constitutes discrimination based on race, color, sex, or national origin.”

The law was challenged by Primo Tampa, LLC, a Ben & Jerry’s ice-cream franchisee; Honeyfund.com, Inc., a Clearwater-based technology company that provides wedding registries; and Chevara Orrin and her company, Collective Concepts, LLC.

Orrin and her company provide consulting and training to employers about issues such as diversity, equity and inclusion. If Walker decides that the plaintiffs are entitled to attorney fees, the amount would then be determined.

Walker also has separately issued a preliminary injunction against part of the law that would restrict the way race-related concepts can be taught in universities.

A panel of the Atlanta-based appeals court held a hearing in that case in June.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

New poll shows majority support for Florida’s abortion rights measure among Democrats and Republicans

By McKenna Schueler

The Yes on 4 rally and March at Lake Eola Park

Florida Gov. DeSantis says he supports term limits for U.S. Supreme Court, if congress does it too

By Mitch Perry, Florida Phoenix

Florida Gov. DeSantis says he supports term limits for U.S. Supreme Court, if congress does it too

Is another far-right candidate running for Orange County School Board in 2024? Here's what we know

By McKenna Schueler

Mailer from the Orange County Democratic Executive Committee warning voters against school board candidate Jeni Grieger.

Winter Haven contractor fined $161K by Department of Labor for exposing workers to potentially deadly falls

By McKenna Schueler

Winter Haven contractor fined $161K by Department of Labor for exposing workers to potentially deadly falls

Is another far-right candidate running for Orange County School Board in 2024? Here's what we know

By McKenna Schueler

Mailer from the Orange County Democratic Executive Committee warning voters against school board candidate Jeni Grieger.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer’s beloved dog Sammie dies at 14

By Zoey W. Thomas

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer’s dog Sammie died peacefully this week

Downtown Orlando’s 100-year old Rose Building is now for sale

By Sarah Lynott

The Rose Buillding downtown is on the market

Sports Psychologists In Orlando and Winter Park SPONSORED CONTENT

By Revibe Therapy

Sports Psychologists In Orlando and Winter Park
More

July 31, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us