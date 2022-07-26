Florida man stole truck, attempted to break into military base to warn of fight between aliens and dragons

A man from Ocala was arrested after taking an unorthodox approach to getting the ear of the government.
29-year-old Corey Johnson was arrested
after attempting to break into Patrick Space Force Base to warn of a conflict between aliens and dragons, per a Brevard County arrest affidavit.
Johnson was driving an F-150 that was stolen days before the failed break-in on Friday. Police say he shared that "the president of the United States told him in his head he needed to take the vehicle."
Johnson is facing charges of grand theft.