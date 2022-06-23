VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Florida man charged with bringing concealed handgun to Disney Springs

The Royal Palm Beach resident didn't have a license to carry his handgun.

By on Thu, Jun 23, 2022 at 1:07 pm

click to enlarge The M&M's store at Disney Springs - IMAGE VIA MARS WRIGLEY | M&M'S
Image via Mars Wrigley | M&M's
The M&M's store at Disney Springs

A man from South Florida was charged with carrying a concealed firearm to Disney Springs.

35-year-old Aaron Josue Lopez from Royal Palm Beach was walking from a nearby parking garage to the shopping center when he was stopped by security on May 27. According to police, a scanner reported a potential issue in Lopez’s bag.

Lopez told security he had a folding knife in his bag and said he wanted to take "something else" back to his car. Security stopped him and searched his bag with the aid of police. Lopez was  carrying a 9mm Glock handgun and two magazines with 17 rounds of ammo. Additionally, he had a box with a further 14 rounds of ammo.

Police say Lopez had no license to carry the weapon, which is why he was arrested and charged.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Florida News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

New Slideshow

Florida sheriff's office seeking ~200 teens who threw party, held boxing matches in waterfront mansion
Is Disney a religion? Twitter thread sparks debate

Is Disney a religion? Twitter thread sparks debate
Orlando's Contio Fund held an emotional 'For Us, By Us' Pulse remembrance event this weekend

Orlando's Contigo Fund held an emotional 'For Us, By Us' Pulse remembrance event this weekend
Orlando commemorated the sixth anniversary of Pulse over protests of a planned museum

Orlando commemorated the sixth anniversary of Pulse over protests of a planned museum

News Slideshows

New Slideshow

Florida sheriff's office seeking ~200 teens who threw party, held boxing matches in waterfront mansion
Is Disney a religion? Twitter thread sparks debate

Is Disney a religion? Twitter thread sparks debate
Orlando's Contio Fund held an emotional 'For Us, By Us' Pulse remembrance event this weekend

Orlando's Contigo Fund held an emotional 'For Us, By Us' Pulse remembrance event this weekend
Orlando commemorated the sixth anniversary of Pulse over protests of a planned museum

Orlando commemorated the sixth anniversary of Pulse over protests of a planned museum

News Slideshows

New Slideshow

Florida sheriff's office seeking ~200 teens who threw party, held boxing matches in waterfront mansion
Is Disney a religion? Twitter thread sparks debate

Is Disney a religion? Twitter thread sparks debate
Orlando's Contio Fund held an emotional 'For Us, By Us' Pulse remembrance event this weekend

Orlando's Contigo Fund held an emotional 'For Us, By Us' Pulse remembrance event this weekend
Orlando commemorated the sixth anniversary of Pulse over protests of a planned museum

Orlando commemorated the sixth anniversary of Pulse over protests of a planned museum

Trending

Trackers catch Florida's largest Burmese python ever

By Colin Wolf

Trackers catch Florida's largest Burmese python ever

That viral video of a man hitting a croc with a pan is not from Florida

By Colin Wolf

That viral video of a man hitting a croc with a pan is not from Florida

Former Democratic Gov. Candidate Andrew Gillum indicted for wire fraud

By News Service of Florida

Andrew Gillum

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried discusses future of Icon Park ride that killed 14-year-old Tyre Sampson

By Patricia Tolley

Commissioner Nikki Fried discussed the future of the ICON Park ride that killed 14-year-old Tyre Sampson. State Sen. Randolph Bracy also spoke.

Also in News

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried discusses future of Icon Park ride that killed 14-year-old Tyre Sampson

By Patricia Tolley

Commissioner Nikki Fried discussed the future of the ICON Park ride that killed 14-year-old Tyre Sampson. State Sen. Randolph Bracy also spoke.

The myth that all cities are violent is a right-wing article of faith, one they’re promoting and exploiting shamelessly

By Jeffrey C. Billman

San Francisco’s Tenderloin District by night.

Readers react to rabbi's legal challenge to Florida's abortion ban and surgeon-general's vax opposition

By Orlando Weekly readers

Readers react to rabbi's legal challenge to Florida's abortion ban and surgeon-general's vax opposition

Case of monkeypox confirmed in Orange County

By Maitane Orue

Case of monkeypox confirmed in Orange County
More

Digital Issue

June 22, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us