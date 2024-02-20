Florida is one step closer to making it easier to kill bears

People would not be allowed to possess or sell bear carcasses after the killings

By on Tue, Feb 20, 2024 at 10:42 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Florida is one step closer to making it easier to kill bears
Photo via Adobe
The Florida House on Thursday passed a controversial proposal aimed at allowing people to kill bears in self-defense.

Sponsor Jason Shoaf, R-Port St. Joe, said the bill (HB 87) is needed because of an increase in bears venturing into residential areas of his sprawling North Florida district.

Also, he said the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission hasn’t changed its approach to human-bear interactions.

“We have to have a way for people to defend themselves,” Shoaf said. “And, yes, the common law says that if you think the bear is going to kill you, then you can defend yourself. Yes. But I've had FWC (Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission) officers tell me, ‘That bear had better have gunpowder burns on its chest. Otherwise, you're going to jail.’ That's not reasonable.”

But opponents said better trash management in rural counties would help reduce bears being attracted to residential areas.

Rep. Katherine Waldron, D-Wellington, called the proposal “shameful” in undermining the jurisdiction of the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to give “people free rein to kill the remaining black bears.”

The House voted 88-29 to pass the bill. The Senate is scheduled Wednesday to take up its version of the bill (SB 632).

Shoaf pushed the proposal the past few years, but it drew additional support this year as the sheriffs of rural Franklin and Liberty counties expressed concerns about increasing bear populations interacting with people.

Under the proposal, people who shoot bears would be required to notify the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission within 24 hours of killings. People who provoke or lure bears wouldn’t be shielded under the measure.

Also, people would not be allowed to possess or sell bear carcasses after the killings.

Rep. Dana Trabulsy, R-Fort Pierce, said the intent isn’t to kill bears or to establish a bear hunt, but “in Florida we have the right to protect our family against a predator, just as we would if a criminal walked into our home.”

Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, suggested narrowing the measure by geography. “At the end of the day, being responsible and being educated on bear etiquette is essential in ensuring that you reduce that bear-human interaction,” Eskamani said.

Bear hunting has long been controversial in Florida, with the most-recent hunt held in 2015. A 2017 estimate by the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the most recent available, said the state had about 4,050 bears.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Orlando City Council likely to extend moratorium on new nightclubs downtown

By McKenna Schueler

It's likely that no new nightclubs will be coming to downtown Orlando for at least another six months.

Florida House unanimously approves bill to designate A1A as 'Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway'

By News Service of Florida

Florida House unanimously approves bill to designate A1A as 'Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway'

Florida elected officials challenge new law requiring them to disclose finances

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Florida elected officials challenge new law requiring them to disclose finances

Florida legislators agree to use hundreds of millions in gambling money to pay for wildlife corridor

By Jim Turner, the News Service of Florida

Florida legislators agree to use hundreds of millions in gambling money to pay for wildlife corridor

Also in News

Orlando City Council likely to extend moratorium on new nightclubs downtown

By McKenna Schueler

It's likely that no new nightclubs will be coming to downtown Orlando for at least another six months.

Orlando International Airport sees union flight attendants rally for fair contracts, against corporate greed

By McKenna Schueler

Union flight attendants picket outside MCO (Feb. 13, 2024)

New Disney World ride Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will open this summer

By Alexandra Sullivan

New Disney World ride Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will open this summer

Orange County teachers shouldn’t be forced to pay higher health insurance premiums, special magistrate rules

By McKenna Schueler

Orange County teachers shouldn’t be forced to pay higher health insurance premiums, special magistrate rules
More

Digital Issue

February 14, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us