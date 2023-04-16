Nominate your local favorites for 2023 BEST OF ORLANDO®

Florida House will take up bill that bans gender-affirming treatments for trans minors this week

The House is scheduled to take up the issue during a floor session Tuesday

By on Sun, Apr 16, 2023 at 10:33 am

click to enlarge Fight for Trans Rights rally on Saturday, March 11, at City Hall in downtown Orlando - Photo by Matt Keller Lehman
Photo by Matt Keller Lehman
Fight for Trans Rights rally on Saturday, March 11, at City Hall in downtown Orlando

The Florida House next week could give final approval to a controversial plan that would bar doctors and other health-care providers from offering treatments such as puberty blockers and hormone therapy to transgender minors.

The House is scheduled to take up the issue (HB 1421 and SB 254) during a floor session Tuesday.

The Senate on April 4 passed its version of the bill.

The plan would largely put into law rules approved by state medical boards to prevent doctors from providing the treatments to minors.

Also during Tuesday’s floor session, the House is scheduled to consider a proposal (HB 1423 and SB 1438) aimed at preventing children from attending drag shows and a proposal (HB 1521) that seeks to prevent transgender men and women from using bathrooms that don’t line up with their sex assigned at birth.

