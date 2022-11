Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wins re-election over Democratic challenger Charlie Crist

click to enlarge photo by Gage Skidmore

Gov. Ron DeSantis won a second term as governor of Florida.The Republican firebrand and likely presidential candidate in 2024 handily beat former Republican Gov. Charlie Crist. Crist was running on the state's Democratic ticket.With 77% of the votes in as of this writing, the New York Times has called the race for the Republican governor. As of this writing, DeSantis holds a more than 10% lead over Crist.DeSantis ran a campaign heavily focused on cultural issues, supposed "wokeness" in schools, and corporations and his hands-off response to COVID-19. Crist, a former Republican and governor of the state, ran on a return to normalcy.