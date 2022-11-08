Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wins re-election over Democratic challenger Charlie Crist

Gov. Ron DeSantis won a second term as governor of Florida.
The Republican firebrand and likely presidential candidate in 2024 handily beat former Republican Gov. Charlie Crist. Crist was running on the state's Democratic ticket.
With 77% of the votes in as of this writing, the New York Times
has called the race for the Republican governor. As of this writing, DeSantis holds a more than 10% lead over Crist.
DeSantis ran a campaign heavily focused on cultural issues, supposed "wokeness" in schools, and corporations and his hands-off response to COVID-19. Crist, a former Republican and governor of the state, ran on a return to normalcy.