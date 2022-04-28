VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoes changes for solar energy users

By on Thu, Apr 28, 2022 at 10:29 am

click to enlarge ADOBE
Adobe

In a win for the rooftop-solar industry and environmental groups, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday vetoed a controversial bill that would have made major changes in rules for rooftop-solar energy.

The bill (HB 741) dealt with a somewhat-wonky issue known as “net metering.” But it drew a fierce debate during this year’s legislative session, as supporters said the state needed to end subsidies for people with rooftop-solar systems and opponents contended the measure would cripple the rooftop-solar industry.

DeSantis’ veto message focused on part of the bill that dealt with the potential that more property owners than expected would install rooftop-solar systems between July 1, 2022, and Dec. 31, 2023 — before key changes in the bill would start to take effect in 2024.

If such higher-than-expected rooftop solar use occurred during the 18-month period, utilities would have been allowed to seek to recoup lost revenues from their broader customer bases. The veto message said the “amount that may be recovered under this provision is speculative and would be borne by all customers.”

“Given that the United States is experiencing its worst inflation in 40 years and that consumers have seen steep increases in the price of gas and groceries, as well as escalating bills, the state of Florida should not contribute to the financial crunch that our citizens are experiencing,” DeSantis’ veto message said.

Related
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis urged to save state's solar industry with veto

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis urged to save state's solar industry with veto

Opponents of the bill quickly praised the veto, saying it would help efforts to boost renewable energy.

“We applaud Gov. DeSantis’ decision to veto this bad bill and be a champion for #solar jobs,” the Florida Wildlife Federation said in a Twitter post. “We must continue to work together to increase access to solar and other #renewableenergy resources to combat the climate crisis and provide Floridians with affordable energy solutions.”

Net metering is a system that deals with the interplay between utilities and rooftop-solar owners, including credits that utilities provide for electricity generated by rooftop systems.

Rooftop-solar owners are required to hook up to utility systems and are able to sell excess electricity and receive bill credits in return. Under rules approved in 2008 by the Florida Public Service Commission, monthly credits are provided at utilities’ retail rates. An important part of the bill would have changed that to ultimately providing the credits at what are known as “full avoided cost” rates, which would reduce the amounts going to rooftop-solar owners.

Supporters of the bill, which would have been phased in over several years, said changes are needed because utilities continue to face the overall costs of operating the electrical grid. They said the current system of rooftop-solar credits has shifted more overall utility costs to people who do not have solar systems.

Related
Rep. Anna Eskamani

Orlando rep. Anna Eskamani files bill to shift Florida to all-renewable energy by 2040

During a March 7 debate, Senate bill sponsor Jennifer Bradley, R-Fleming Island, said the current system is “regressive,” as it leads to the vast majority of utility customers subsidizing rooftop-solar owners.

“This bill is fair,” Bradley said. “It’s a thoughtful glide path to get us to a no-subsidy (system).”

The bill had backing from Florida Power & Light, which ran television ads urging lawmakers to pass it. FPL said in a statement after the veto that it is "always working to deliver clean, reliable energy while keeping customer bills affordable."

"We remain committed to finding a more equitable net metering solution for all Floridians," the statement said. "FPL is leading the nation’s largest solar expansion and we will continue to advance solar that is cost-effective for all our customers."

But the bill faced a massive outcry during the legislative session from the rooftop-solar industry and environmental groups.

The opponents argued it would take away financial incentives for property owners to install rooftop systems. That, they said, would hurt the rooftop-solar industry, while also dealing a blow to increasing the use of renewable energy.

“Thanks to @GovRonDeSantis for vetoing HB741 Net Metering this PM! This harmful bill would have had a chilling effect on FL's rooftop #solar industry when it is still in its infancy,” Julie Wraithmell, executive director of Audubon Florida tweeted Wednesday. “Great news for renewables, consumers + meeting the challenge of climate change in FL.”





Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.
Scroll to read more Florida News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

This Mission-style Sanford home stands out at $340K

This Mission-style Sanford home stands out at $340K
This Longwood home comes with access to a private spring for $575K

This Longwood home comes with access to a private spring for $575K
Mid-century gem south of downtown Orlando hits the market for $525K

Mid-century gem south of downtown Orlando hits the market for $525K
Windermere mansion with ties to former Orlando City owner Fl&aacute;vio Augusto da Silva is for sale

Windermere mansion once owned by Orlando City ex-owner Flávio Augusto da Silva sells for $5 million

News Slideshows

This Mission-style Sanford home stands out at $340K

This Mission-style Sanford home stands out at $340K
This Longwood home comes with access to a private spring for $575K

This Longwood home comes with access to a private spring for $575K
Mid-century gem south of downtown Orlando hits the market for $525K

Mid-century gem south of downtown Orlando hits the market for $525K
Windermere mansion with ties to former Orlando City owner Fl&aacute;vio Augusto da Silva is for sale

Windermere mansion once owned by Orlando City ex-owner Flávio Augusto da Silva sells for $5 million

News Slideshows

This Mission-style Sanford home stands out at $340K

This Mission-style Sanford home stands out at $340K
This Longwood home comes with access to a private spring for $575K

This Longwood home comes with access to a private spring for $575K
Mid-century gem south of downtown Orlando hits the market for $525K

Mid-century gem south of downtown Orlando hits the market for $525K
Windermere mansion with ties to former Orlando City owner Fl&aacute;vio Augusto da Silva is for sale

Windermere mansion once owned by Orlando City ex-owner Flávio Augusto da Silva sells for $5 million

Trending

Terrifying infrared video shows gators roaring in South Florida preserve

By Alex Galbraith

Terrifying infrared video shows gators roaring in South Florida preserve

Disney says Florida can't dissolve special district without first paying off its outstanding debt

By Alex Galbraith

Disney says Florida can't dissolve special district without first paying off its outstanding debt

Kissimmee vacation home salesman charged with taking part in Jan. 6 Capitol riots

By Alex Galbraith

Footage purporting to show Matthew Montalvo.

Florida man attempts to bar Holy Bible from schools under Republicans' recently passed law opening school books to scrutiny

By Alex Galbraith

Florida man attempts to bar Holy Bible from schools under Republicans' recently passed law opening school books to scrutiny

Also in News

Disney says Florida can't dissolve special district without first paying off its outstanding debt

By Alex Galbraith

Disney says Florida can't dissolve special district without first paying off its outstanding debt

New Orlando billboards welcome tourists to 'Don't Say Gay' state

By Colin Wolf

New Orlando billboards welcome tourists to 'Don't Say Gay' state

Pilot pulled from Lake Apopka after helicopter crash

By Alex Galbraith

Pilot pulled from Lake Apopka after helicopter crash

Florida has more polluted freshwater than anywhere else in the US

By Sofía García Vargas

Florida has more polluted freshwater than anywhere else in the US
More

Digital Issue

April 27, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us