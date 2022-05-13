VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Florida Gov. DeSantis signs law expanding minors' ability to have records expunged

By on Fri, May 13, 2022 at 10:53 am

click to enlarge ADOBE
Adobe

After the measure received unanimous approval in the House and Senate, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday signed a bill that will expand minors’ ability to have arrest records expunged if they have completed diversion programs.

Under current law, minors who have completed diversion programs can be granted records expunctions for misdemeanor offenses. The bill (HB 195), which will take effect July 1, will expand that to felony offenses, except for forcible felonies and felonies that involve the manufacture, sale, purchase, transport, possession or use of firearms.

Delvin Davis, regional policy analyst for criminal justice reform at the SPLC Action Fund, called the measure “common sense” legislation.

“It serves no purpose to have children go into adulthood with a criminal record,” Davis said in a prepared statement Thursday. “Numerous studies have shown that a child’s brain is still developing throughout their mid-20’s. They can learn and grow and become rehabilitated. Under this legislation, children can get their records expunged if prosecutors choose to place them in a diversion program instead of the criminal justice system. Records are expunged upon successful completion of the program.”





News Slideshows

This Maitland home comes with its own photo studio for

This lakefront home in Maitland comes with everything an influencer needs for $3M
Brutalist

Brutalist lakefront Orlando home hits the market for $900K
This lakefront Orlando Queen Anne comes with three greenhouses for $1.7M

This lakefront Orlando Queen Anne comes with three greenhouses for $1.7M
Orlando mansion on the market for $2M was music school for 60 years

Orlando mansion on the market for $1.8M was music school for 60 years

