BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Florida Gov. DeSantis signs bill banning state money from going to local public-transit advertising

DeSantis on Wednesday signed a wide-ranging transportation package

By on Thu, Apr 4, 2024 at 4:10 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Florida Gov. DeSantis signs bill banning state money from going to local public-transit advertising
Photo via Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority/Facebook
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday signed a wide-ranging transportation package that includes prohibiting state money from going into local public-transit advertising.

“Can you look a taxpayer in the eye and say, ‘Yeah, you need to kick in a little bit more money so that some county can go on some ideological joyride on their buses?’” DeSantis said at a bill-signing event at Florida Polytechnic University.

“No, we're not going to do that.”

The law (HB 1301), which will take effect July 1, says Department of Transportation funds can’t be used for marketing or advertising activities on buses or other vehicles operated by public-transit agencies.

“Such vehicles are limited to displaying a brand or logo of the public transit provider, the official seal of the jurisdictional governmental entity, or a state agency public service announcement,” a legislative analysis of the bill said.

The law also will change the way the Department of Transportation secretary is chosen. It will eliminate a process of the Florida Transportation Commission recommending finalists to the governor, who makes the ultimate selection. The bill also will direct the Florida Rail Enterprise to include among its duties the acquisition of “future rail corridors and rights-of-way in coordination with FDOT’s planning of the state highway system.”

A Senate version of the bill initially sought a 44-foot-wide rail corridor in the Interstate 4 right-of-way to extend the private Brightline passenger rail service from Orlando to Tampa.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

'This state will start to smell like marijuana': Gov. DeSantis complains about marijuana, abortion amendments in Florida

By News Service of Florida

'This state will start to smell like marijuana': Gov. DeSantis complains about marijuana, abortion amendments in Florida

Biden campaign wants Floridians to see a new attack ad featuring Trump's call for national abortion ban

By Mitch Perry, Florida Phoenix

Biden campaign wants Floridians to see a new attack ad featuring Trump's call for national abortion ban

'President Biden’s opening in Florida': Democrats say abortion could affect races up and down November ballot

By Dara Kam, News Service of Florida

'President Biden’s opening in Florida': Democrats say abortion could affect races up and down November ballot

What the Florida Supreme court abortion rulings mean for voters

By Michael Moline, Florida Phoenix

What the Florida Supreme court abortion rulings mean for voters

Letter to the editor: The City of Orlando must re-evaluate its approach to a Pulse memorial

Kiosk selling T-shirts, memorabilia, at site of Pulse Nightclub

Adoptable dog Macy Lou prefers the quiet of an office — she doesn't jump around like a puppy!

Macy Lou

Orange County teachers, school staff approve new union contract in nearly unanimous vote

By McKenna Schueler

Orange County teachers, school staff approve new union contract in nearly unanimous vote

Abortion advocates plan Orlando rally this month to support abortion rights measure

By McKenna Schueler

Marchers on Orlando's Church Street during the January 2023 rally marking the 50-year anniversary of Roe v. Wade.
More

April 3, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us