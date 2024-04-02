BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Florida GOP extends voter registration lead over Democrats by more than 855,000

Democrats historically held a registration lead in the state, but Republicans overtook them in 2021

By on Tue, Apr 2, 2024 at 10:57 am

Photo via Adobe
Photo via Adobe
The Republican Party of Florida continued to extend its voter-registration advantage during the first two months of 2024, topping Democrats by more than 855,000 voters as of Feb. 29, according to newly posted totals on the state Division of Elections website.

The totals show 5,215,016 voters were registered as Republicans at the end of February, while 4,359,315 were registered as Democrats. Meanwhile, 3,536,909 were registered without party affiliation, and 333,112 were registered with third parties.

The 855,701-voter Republican advantage over Democrats compared to a 779,701-voter edge on Dec. 31.

Democrats historically held a registration lead in the state, but Republicans overtook them in 2021 and have steadily expanded the margin. Republicans hold all statewide offices, a majority in Florida’s congressional delegation and supermajorities in the Florida House and Senate.
WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

