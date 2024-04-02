Florida GOP extends voter registration lead over Democrats by more than 855,000

The totals show 5,215,016 voters were registered as Republicans at the end of February, while 4,359,315 were registered as Democrats. Meanwhile, 3,536,909 were registered without party affiliation, and 333,112 were registered with third parties.
The 855,701-voter Republican advantage over Democrats compared to a 779,701-voter edge on Dec. 31.
Democrats historically held a registration lead in the state, but Republicans overtook them in 2021 and have steadily expanded the margin. Republicans hold all statewide offices, a majority in Florida’s congressional delegation and supermajorities in the Florida House and Senate.
