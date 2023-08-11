Florida fights to preserve the future of women’s and gender studies: ‘This is about to be the entire country’s problem’

photo by Matt Keller Lehman Rally for trans rights at Orlando City Hall, March 2023

Scary. Fascist. Dystopic. Unreal. Painful. Absurd.



These are just some of the words Floridians used to describe the proposed HB 999, a specter that loomed over educators this spring. While ultimately tabled, HB 999 spawned SB 266, which passed in early May. Throughout its evolution, this legislation and its foreboding restrictions have targeted the free flow of ideas, threatening to inhibit progressive pedagogy and limit the possibilities for diversity and inclusion at the college level.



While Florida has long been treated as a punchline to a national joke about regressive politics, “this is about to be the entire country’s problem,” warned Lorna Bracewell, women’s, gender and sexuality studies program coordinator and an associate professor of political science at Flagler College in St. Augustine. “Every Republican-dominated state legislature is watching closely what is happening in Florida.”



Flagler is a private college that remains insulated from the effects of these bills, for now, but in many ways that is immaterial to the larger issue. HB 999 exemplified “an existential threat to academic freedom and all the ideals that underpin public education,” Bracewell said, ruminating on the bill prior to its tabling.



SB 266 is equally catastrophic. “If these policies are permitted to go into effect … it’s a death knell for public education in the state — and it’s not going to be confined to the state.”





institute a six-week abortion ban;



allow individuals to carry concealed firearms without a permit;



prohibit doctors from treating transgender minors with puberty blockers or hormone therapy;



outlaw teaching about gender identity or sexual orientation in K-12 classrooms;



prevent elementary-age girls from discussing menstruation at school; and



expand eligibility for tuition vouchers, thus diverting funding from public education toward private and religious schools where the curriculum can more easily be manipulated.



allow anyone in a given county the right to lodge complaints against books in school libraries or other instructional materials they find objectionable;



give authority to the Department of Education (which reports to the governor) to design the sex education curriculum statewide; and



ask K-12 schools to create disciplinary policies to punish students for using bathrooms that do not correspond to their sex at birth.