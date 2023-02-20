Florida Democrat files bill criminalizing dogs sticking their heads out of the car window

Violators would face a second degree misdemeanor

By on Mon, Feb 20, 2023 at 1:18 pm

Image via Adobe
Image via Adobe

A new proposal in Florida would turn good boys into bad boys by criminalizing just about every dog's favorite way to travel.

The bill—SB932—was written and sponsored by Broward Democratic Senator Lauren Book, and was introduced in the Florida State Senate on Feb. 17.

According to the bill's text, drivers would be banned from allowing "a dog to extend its head or any other body part outside a motor vehicle window while the person is operating the motor vehicle on a public roadway."

Instead, the proposed legislation suggests drivers transport dogs via crate, or have their pets restrained with a harness or pet seat belt. If neither of those options are available, the dog could be them held by a passenger in the car, who is not the driver.

Notably, the bill specifically bans drivers from holding dogs on their lap, or having a dogs sit in front of them while riding a motorbike.

But besides banning dogs from sticking their heads out of of car windows, the bill addresses multiple measures related to animal welfare, like banning the sales of rabbits before Easter, as well as prohibitions on the use of cosmetic animal testing and the declawing of cats.

The bill would also legally force the Department of Law Enforcement to post an online registry of anyone convicted of animal abuse offenses. Violators would also face a second degree misdemeanor.

