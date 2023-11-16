Florida bill would require property owners to disclose flood history before selling a home

Among other requirements, owners would have to disclose whether the property has been covered by flood insurance

By on Thu, Nov 16, 2023 at 1:40 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Florida bill would require property owners to disclose flood history before selling a home
Photo via Adobe
A Senate Republican on Wednesday proposed a measure that would place a series of requirements on people to disclose flood risks before selling property.

Sen. Jennifer Bradley, R-Fleming Island, filed the bill (SB 484) for consideration during the 2024 legislative session, which will start in January.

For example, the bill would require property owners to disclose to prospective buyers whether the property has been damaged by flooding and the number of times it has been subject to flooding.

Among other requirements, owners would have to disclose whether the property has been covered by flood insurance, whether flood-insurance claims have ever been filed and whether owners have received federal assistance for flood damage.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

University of Florida ordered to pay $372K in legal fees in professors' free speech lawsuit

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

University of Florida ordered to pay $372K in legal fees in professors' free speech lawsuit

Florida Republican wants to allow teens to work in roofing and construction

By McKenna Schueler

Florida Republican wants to allow teens to work in roofing and construction

Orlando Museum of Art countersued by former director Aaron de Groft in ongoing fake art case

By Matthew Moyer

Former OMA director de Groft has countersued the musuem

OnePulse executive director Deborah Bowie resigns effective immediately

By McKenna Schueler

The museum project by OnePulse has been scrapped, but donors aren't getting their money back.

Also in News

Orlando Museum of Art countersued by former director Aaron de Groft in ongoing fake art case

By Matthew Moyer

Former OMA director de Groft has countersued the musuem

Disney says it has a $40.3 billion impact on Florida's economy amid legal feud with DeSantis

By Chloe Greenberg

Disney says it has a $40.3 billion impact on Florida's economy amid legal feud with DeSantis

OnePulse executive director Deborah Bowie resigns effective immediately

By McKenna Schueler

The museum project by OnePulse has been scrapped, but donors aren't getting their money back.

Four Central Florida doctors save man from heart attack at Lake Nona restaurant

By Grayson Keglovic

Eddy Montero was treated at Florida Osceola HCA Hospital near the Lake Nona area.
More

Digital Issue

November 15, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us