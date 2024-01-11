Florida bill making it illegal to cruise in the left lane moves through Senate

The bill would set non-criminal fines up to $158 for using left lanes unless drivers are attempting to pass other motorists

By on Thu, Jan 11, 2024 at 10:16 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Florida bill making it illegal to cruise in the left lane moves through Senate
Photo via Adobe
A proposed ban on drivers cruising in left lanes of highways got rolling Wednesday in the Florida Senate.

The Senate Transportation Committee unanimously backed a measure (SB 258) that would apply to drivers on highways with at least two lanes in the same direction and speed limits of 65 mph or higher.

It would prevent them from using left lanes unless they are passing and could help curb motorists using right lanes to get around left-lane drivers.

“It is illegal to pass on the right side, and that is for safety reasons,” bill sponsor Keith Perry, R-Gainesville, said. “If you look at data from the highway patrol, in the last five years there were 17,404 accidents that were the direct result of passing on the right side. … This (bill) is a way to keep traffic moving at a regular rate and also to keep our roads safe.”
Related
Florida Republican wants to shield cops involved in shootings from public records

Florida Republican wants to shield cops involved in shootings from public records: The issue stems from a dispute over the identities of two Tallahassee police officers involved in separate use-of-force incidents

The bill would set non-criminal fines up to $158 for using left lanes unless drivers are attempting to pass other motorists. The proposal would need approval from two more Senate committees before it could go to the full Senate.

An identical House bill (HB 317) has cleared one committee and still needs approval from the House Infrastructure Strategies Committee.

Similar bills were filed for the 2023 legislative session but did not pass.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Man in group that went viral for cutting line at Epcot does not in fact play for UCF football, team says

By Chloe Greenberg

Man in group that went viral for cutting line at Epcot does not in fact play for UCF football, team says

Miami Republican wants to ban virtually all abortions in Florida

By McKenna Schueler

Orlando "Bans Off My Body" March, October 2022

Orlando city leaders vote to make it illegal to intentionally block sidewalks

By McKenna Schueler

Are these downtown partiers blocking the sidewalk in an OK way?

Florida Republican proposes 'open carry' of firearms

By News Service of Florida

Florida Republican proposes 'open carry' of firearms

Also in News

Orlando city leaders vote to make it illegal to intentionally block sidewalks

By McKenna Schueler

Are these downtown partiers blocking the sidewalk in an OK way?

Orange County lawmakers back proposal to restore Disney's control of special district

By Jim Turner, the News Service of Florida

Orange County lawmakers back proposal to restore Disney's control of special district

Dunkin' Donuts sued over exploding toilet at Winter Park location

By Matthew Moyer

The word Dunkin' will never sound the same

Anti-homeless ordinance in Orlando up for a final vote by city leaders Monday

By McKenna Schueler

Anti-homeless ordinance in Orlando up for a final vote by city leaders Monday
More

Digital Issue

January 10, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us