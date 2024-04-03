Florida bill blocking local workplace heat protection standards is now in DeSantis' hands

The bill (HB 433), which passed last month, is what’s known as a “preemption” measure, meaning it would take authority away from local governments. As an example, the bill would prevent local governments from requiring employers “to meet or provide heat exposure requirements not otherwise required under state or federal law.”
Governments also would be barred under the bill from directing wages paid by contractors. The bill was one of at least 25 measures that the Legislature sent to DeSantis on Tuesday.
To be eligible, families would need to have one or more children 4 years old or younger. The voucher program would be funded by $500,000 included in the bill.
