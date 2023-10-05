Florida Attorney General’s lawsuit claims Juul improperly marketed to children

The lawsuit alleges Juul violated a law known as the Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act.

By on Thu, Oct 5, 2023 at 11:01 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Florida Attorney General’s lawsuit claims Juul improperly marketed to children
Photo via Ashley Moody/Facebook
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against electronic-cigarette company Juul Labs, alleging it improperly marketed to children and offered misleading information about nicotine content in its products.

Moody’s office filed the lawsuit in Hillsborough County circuit court, seeking civil penalties and an injunction to prevent Juul from “targeting children through their marketing and product design, and from deceiving consumers with respect to the nicotine concentration.”

The lawsuit alleges Juul violated a law known as the Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act.

“Juul relentlessly marketed to underage users with launch parties, advertisements using trendy-looking and young models, social media posts, and free samples,” the lawsuit said.

“It created a technology-focused, sleek design that could be easily concealed and sold its product in flavors known to be attractive to underage users. Juul also manipulated the chemical composition of its product to make the vapor less harsh on the throats of the young and inexperienced consumers it courted. To preserve its young customer base, Juul relied on age-verification techniques that it knew were ineffective.”

But Juul responded by saying Moody had decided against participating in a settlement between the company and 48 states and territories and pointing to steps the company has taken, “including ceasing distribution of non-tobacco, non-menthol products in advance of FDA (U.S. Food and Drug Administration) guidance on flavors, halting mass market product advertising, and restructuring our entire company with an emphasis on combating underage use. In part, due to these efforts, we have seen underage use of Juul products cut by 95%.”

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Woman sues Disney over severe, permanent bodily injury-inducing ‘wedgie’

By Chloe Greenberg

Woman sues Disney over severe, permanent bodily injury-inducing ‘wedgie’

Florida’s minimum wage went up — but when will the state take minimum wage violations seriously?

By McKenna Schueler

Florida’s minimum wage went up — but when will the state take minimum wage violations seriously?

Orlando activists and organizations host Revolutionary Pride event this weekend

By Matthew Moyer

The Progress Pride Flag is inclusive of trans and nonbinary people and people of color, and indicates forward movement.

What to expect when Florida gets the nationwide emergency alert test today

By Chloe Greenberg

What to expect when Florida gets the nationwide emergency alert test today

Also in News

Orange County approves tourist-tax spending plan for UCF, convention center and arts

By McKenna Schueler

UCF Knights

Woman sues Disney over severe, permanent bodily injury-inducing ‘wedgie’

By Chloe Greenberg

Woman sues Disney over severe, permanent bodily injury-inducing ‘wedgie’

Orlando activists and organizations host Revolutionary Pride event this weekend

By Matthew Moyer

The Progress Pride Flag is inclusive of trans and nonbinary people and people of color, and indicates forward movement.

Disney World will donate $1.5 million to more than a dozen Florida nonprofits

By Grayson Keglovic

Disney World will donate $1.5 million to more than a dozen Florida nonprofits
More

Digital Issue

October 4, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us