Florida approves harsh penalties for college employees who violate new bathroom law

LGBTQ-advocacy group Equality Florida slammed the rule as part of what the group called an escalation of 'anti-LGBTQ attacks'

By on Thu, Aug 24, 2023 at 10:24 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Florida approves harsh penalties for college employees who violate new bathroom law
Photo via Adobe
Florida public colleges will be required to update policies on restrooms and changing rooms to have separate facilities “based on biological sex at birth,” under a rule approved Wednesday by the State Board of Education.

The rule, which applies to the 28 schools in the state college system, stems from a law (HB 1521) approved by the Legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis in May — which supporters dubbed the “Safety in Private Spaces Act” but LGBTQ-rights advocates labeled as discriminatory.

Under the rule, college restrooms and changing facilities will have to be “designated for exclusive use by males or females,” or unisex restrooms or changing facilities will have to be available.

The rule will require each college president to submit a form certifying compliance, with the requirements applying to “all facilities on all campuses.” The rule also applies to campus housing.
Related
Florida Republican files bill that bans venues from canceling shows over political views, social media posts

Florida Republican files bill that bans venues from canceling shows over political views, social media posts: This isn't the first time Rudman has filed a bill that directly impacts his own interests

The measure calls for colleges to establish disciplinary procedures for administrators and instructional employees who violate the rule. The disciplinary actions could include verbal warnings, written reprimands, suspensions without pay and termination.

The rule requires that a second violation “must result in a termination.” The rule also specifies steps that colleges must take to document violations. “Such documentation must, at minimum, include the name of the offender, the person that asked the offender to leave the restroom, and the circumstances of the event sufficient to establish a violation,” the rule said.

The LGBTQ-advocacy group Equality Florida slammed the rule as part of what the group called an escalation of “anti-LGBTQ attacks.”

Former state Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, a senior policy adviser for Equality Florida, said the rule goes “far beyond the scope” of the law that passed in May.

“These threats of bathroom investigations, forced firing of personnel, and restrictions on dormitories in the Florida College System will only worsen the current culture of fear and intimidation against the transgender community,” Smith said in a statement.

Meanwhile, a news release from the state Department of Education characterized the rule and several others approved by the board as part of a larger effort to “continue safeguarding” students.

“Florida has continued to lead the way in protecting our students, and I am proud of all the work we are doing on their behalf,” Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. said in a statement.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Disney files countersuit against Gov. DeSantis, days after he said he’s ‘moved on’ from feud

By News Service of Florida

Disney files countersuit against Gov. DeSantis, days after he said he’s ‘moved on’ from feud

Florida Republican files bill that bans venues from canceling shows over political views, social media posts

By Colin Wolf

Florida Republican files bill that bans venues from canceling shows over political views, social media posts

DeSantis-appointed Disney chief Glen Gilzean resigns from ethics commission

By News Service of Florida

DeSantis-appointed Disney chief Glen Gilzean resigns from ethics commission

DeSantis-appointed Disney board targets free passes, discounts for employees

By News Service of Florida

DeSantis-appointed Disney board targets free passes, discounts for employees

Also in News

DeSantis-appointed Disney chief Glen Gilzean resigns from ethics commission

By News Service of Florida

DeSantis-appointed Disney chief Glen Gilzean resigns from ethics commission

DeSantis-appointed Disney board targets free passes, discounts for employees

By News Service of Florida

DeSantis-appointed Disney board targets free passes, discounts for employees

‘DeSantis Is a Drag’: Corie Mattie talks about honing her political art in Orlando

By McKenna Schueler

LA street artist Corie Mattie finishes a new "Love Is Love" mural in Orlando's Thornton Park neighborhood (August 2023)

Florida reports first unemployment increase of 2023

By Jim Turner, the News Service of Florida

Florida reports first unemployment increase of 2023
More

Digital Issue

August 23, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us