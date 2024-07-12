BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

Downtown nighttime parking restriction is no more. City says it was in place for only one weekend

The city says the 11 p.m. garage ban was only in place for one weekend in May

By on Fri, Jul 12, 2024 at 3:57 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Downtown Orlando's Central Boulevard garage - Image via Google Maps
Image via Google Maps
Downtown Orlando's Central Boulevard garage
The City of Orlando alarmed downtown patrons in early May by limiting nighttime parking as part of ongoing safety measures. Now, the city says the restriction was in place for only one weekend.

The city, along with the Orlando Police Department, quietly put in place a ban on entry and reentry to downtown parking garages after 11 p.m. starting Friday, May 10.

City spokesperson Ashley Papagni told Orlando Weekly at the time the city implemented “limited entrance to city parking garages after 11 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights” starting May 10. Downtown business owners and patrons were left to believe the change had no end date.

Business owners and downtown workers expressed concerns on social media about the change, which they said would worsen traffic and decrease business.

The move echoed a series of downtown safety policies, including requiring special permits for late-night alcohol sales and adjusting the noise ordinance, passed around the same time.

But two months later, the restriction is no longer in effect. The city made no public announcement about the change.

City spokesperson Ashley Papagni told Orlando Weekly Friday the restriction was in place for one weekend.

“Access was limited to the downtown parking garages for one weekend as part of a measure taken as we work to ensure the safety of downtown,” she said.

Orlando Police Chief Eric D. Smith said the parking change was an “experiment” that ended after the public voiced its discontentment at a City Hall meeting July 9, Orlando Business Journal reported Wednesday.

The city did not elaborate on why the change was made for that weekend in May, why it did not clarify the confusion resulting from the policy or why it didn't publicly announce the lifting of the restriction.

Earlier this year, the city extended its moratorium on downtown nightclubs and bars for another six months. Prompted by concerns such as a high concentration of nightclubs downtown and safety and security issues, the moratorium was initially enacted as an ordinance in March 2023, then extended for another six months in August.

City commissioners voted in March to extend the moratorium through Sept. 20, 2024.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Revised lawsuit says DeSantis 'disenfranchised' voters by suspending Orlando-area State Attorney Monique Worrell

By News Service of Florida

Revised lawsuit says DeSantis 'disenfranchised' voters by suspending Orlando-area State Attorney Monique Worrell

Thousands of voters may be unaware that their registration to vote by mail has expired

By McKenna Schueler

Want to do this? Make sure your vote-by-mail registration is up to date.

An open letter to Gov. DeSantis from Orlando and Tampa Fringe festival staff

By Scott Galbraith, Trish Parry and Tempestt Halstead

An open letter to Gov. DeSantis from Orlando and Tampa Fringe festival staff

Federal judge allows teacher lawsuit against controversial pronoun law to continue

By Dara Kam, News Service of Florida

Federal judge allows teacher lawsuit against controversial pronoun law to continue

Federal judge allows teacher lawsuit against controversial pronoun law to continue

By Dara Kam, News Service of Florida

Federal judge allows teacher lawsuit against controversial pronoun law to continue

An open letter to Gov. DeSantis from Orlando and Tampa Fringe festival staff

By Scott Galbraith, Trish Parry and Tempestt Halstead

An open letter to Gov. DeSantis from Orlando and Tampa Fringe festival staff

Florida college student lied about being suspended 3 years over pro-Palestinian protest arrest

By Vivienne Serret, Fresh Take Florida

Florida college student lied about being suspended 3 years over pro-Palestinian protest arrest

Even more hurricanes forecast for Florida's above-average storm season, experts say

By Jim Turner, the News Service of Florida

Even more hurricanes forecast for Florida's above-average storm season, experts say
More

July 10, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us