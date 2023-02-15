DOJ will not charge Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz after years-long sex-trafficking investigation

By on Wed, Feb 15, 2023 at 2:36 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge DOJ will not charge Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz after years-long sex-trafficking investigation
Screenshot via Matt Gaetz/Twitter

The Justice Department has said it will not bring any charges against Rep. Matt Gaetz, Florida GOP congressman, after a years-long federal sex-trafficking investigation.

The Wednesday decision punctuates a two-years-long probe into the alleged sex-trafficking case, during which prosecutors filed no charges against Gaetz, rendering the DOJ's final decision unsurprising.

“We have just spoken with the DOJ and have been informed that they have concluded their investigation into Congressman Gaetz and allegations related to sex trafficking and obstruction of justice and they have determined not to bring any charges against him,” Gaetz’s lawyers, Marc Mukasey and Isabelle Kirshner, said in a statement.

Gaetz, who has been serving in Congress since 2017, has been the subject of a long-running investigation into allegations that he violated federal law by paying for sex, including sex with underage girls.
Related
Former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg to be sentenced for sex trafficking, fraud charges this morning

Former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg to be sentenced for sex trafficking, fraud charges this morning


The investigations, which began in 2020, intensified when Gaetz's then-friend Joel Greenberg pleaded guilty to six federal crimes, including stalking and sex-trafficking of a minor. The disgraced Florida tax collector agreed to cooperate with prosecutors as part of his plea agreement, which prompted a look at Gaetz.

Gaetz has denied allegations of any wrongdoing repeatedly, including accusations that he had sex with a minor, that he transported an alleged victim across state lines to engage in sex for pay or that he obstructed justice in an effort to cover up unlawful actions.


Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don’t miss a thing. Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Brightline announces plans for service to Orlando this year

By Chloe Greenberg

Brightline announces plans for service to Orlando this year

Four bills making their way through the Florida Legislature that we're keeping our eye on

By McKenna Schueler

The Florida state capitol building

Universal Orlando says it will raise starting wage to $17 an hour and add more benefits

By Chloe Greenberg

Universal Orlando says it will raise starting wage to $17 an hour and add more benefits

Trulieve contributes another $5.5 million to get recreational marijuana on Florida's 2024 ballot

By News Service of Florida

Trulieve contributes another $5.5 million to get recreational marijuana on Florida's 2024 ballot

Also in News

Orlando Starbucks workers continue to face union-busting behaviors from the boss, as workers nationwide picket for Valentine's Day

By McKenna Schueler

Orlando Starbucks workers continue to face union-busting behaviors from the boss, as workers nationwide picket for Valentine's Day

Universal Orlando says it will raise starting wage to $17 an hour and add more benefits

By Chloe Greenberg

Universal Orlando says it will raise starting wage to $17 an hour and add more benefits

A dozen rescued manatees released back into the wild at Central Florida's Blue Springs State park

By Matthew Moyer

Twelve manatees were released into the wild in Central Florida recently

Guys like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have nothing to offer but rage

By Jeffrey C. Billman

Throw the book at 'em, gov.
More

Digital Issue

February 15, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us