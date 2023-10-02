Disney World will donate $1.5 million to more than a dozen Florida nonprofits

The organizations chosen work within education, the arts, poverty, environmental programs and more

By on Mon, Oct 2, 2023 at 1:01 pm

click to enlarge Disney World will donate $1.5 million to more than a dozen Florida nonprofits
Photo via WDWMagic.com
Walt Disney World is giving the magic back to its home state with $1.5 million in donations to more than a dozen Florida charities and nonprofits.

The charitable funds will be given to 19 Florida organizations that work on issues including education, arts, workforce development, homelessness, poverty, environmental programs and more, according to a release. 

Local organizations receiving the 2023 grants include Central Florida Community Arts, the Christian Service Center, the Conductive Education Center of Orlando, Conservation Florida, Bok Tower Gardens, the Hope Partnership, Elevate Orlando, the Foundation for Foster Children, Habitat for Humanity, IDignity, Limbitless Solutions, Orlando Science Center, Osceola Arts, Page 15, the Steinway Society of Central Florida, the Children’s Home Society of Florida, Volunteers for Community Impact and the Zebra Coalition.
While the amount given to each group varies, they will receive up to $100,000 each.

Through the company’s Disney VoluntEars program, cast members have also donated their time to many of the selected charities, volunteering more than 115,000 hours in service within the last year, the release says.

"Florida has been our home for more than half a century and each organization receiving a grant is doing amazing work for our community," said Rena Langley, Senior Vice President of Communications & Public Affairs at Walt Disney World Resort. "This will help them continue making big differences and is another step forward in our long history of giving back to those around us."

