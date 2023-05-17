Disney World photo op turns into multi-family brawl at Magic Kingdom

click to enlarge Screenshots via Tik Tok

Video Footage of a Fight that Broke out at Disney’s Magic Kingdom pic.twitter.com/54FejnCRgE — ParkHoppin - Geeks + Gamers (@ParkHoppin) May 16, 2023

A Monday afternoon photo op in front of Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom entrance turned into a violent scene after two families got physical while taking photos.The full-on fight appeared to stem from a disagreement between two families trying to take photos at the same time in front of the Walt Disney World 100th anniversary sign.The Orange County Sheriff's Office said it responded to the fight at about 2:30 p.m. Monday, Fox 35 reports. One family was standing in front of the sign, right where another family wanted to take photos. When they asked the standing group to move, the punches started flying.One family member punched another in the face and soon, the area was a bloody mess.At least one person involved was treated medically following the fight, but they did not press charges. Two others were removed from the scene.This isn't the first time the Most Magical Place on Earth got violent. Last year, a similarly violent fight broke out between two groups at the theme park's Fantasyland.