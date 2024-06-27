BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

DeSantis calls U.S. surgeon general’s advisory on gun violence an 'unconstitutional power-grab'

Dr. Vivek Murthy, the nation’s top doctor, declared gun violence a public health crisis Tuesday

By on Thu, Jun 27, 2024 at 3:23 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge DeSantis calls U.S. surgeon general’s advisory on gun violence an 'unconstitutional power-grab'
Image via Ron DeSantis/Twitter
Gov. Ron DeSantis is once again declaring that Florida won’t go along with a directive from the Biden administration, this time in regard to the advisory on gun violence announced this week by U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy.

Murthy, the nation’s top doctor, declared gun violence a public health crisis on Tuesday and released a 39-page report called “Firearm Violence: A Public Health Crisis in America.” In it, he reports how gun-related injuries have become the leading cause of death for children and adolescents since 2020, surpassing motor vehicle crashes, cancer, drug overdoses, and poisoning.

Murthy’s advisory lists specific policy changes, including some that would require congressional approval. But it was met with a resounding No by DeSantis.

“During COVID, unelected bureaucrats used ‘public health’ as a pretext to deprive citizens of their rights — and I signed legislation to protect Floridians from government overreach,” the governor posted on X on Wednesday afternoon. “Now, Biden’s Surgeon General is attempting to violate the Second Amendment through the ‘public health’ bureaucracy. “

“We will not comply,” DeSantis added. “Florida will always reject the Biden Administration’s unconstitutional power-grabs.”

Among the policy changes Murthy listed are universal background checks, expanding purchaser licensing laws, banning assault weapons and large-capacity magazines for civilian use, and creating safer conditions in public places related to firearm use and carry.

In 2022, 48,204 people in the United States died from firearm-related injuries, including suicides, homicides, and unintentional deaths. That’s 8,000 more lost lives than in 2019 and more than 16,000 more lives lost since 2010, according to reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Second Amendment advocates consider Desantis’ record on guns as mixed. While they applaud his signing legislation last year to allow Floridians to carry concealed weapons without a government-issued permit, they remain unhappy that he has not pushed for the Legislature to pass an “open carry” law, despite publicly saying that he supported it.
Florida Phoenix is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Florida Phoenix maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Diane Rado for questions: [email protected]. Follow Florida Phoenix on Facebook and Twitter.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

New passport office will open in Orlando

By Zoey Thomas

New passport office will open in Orlando

Adoptable dog Siobhan, Orange County Animal Services' longest resident, is looking for a cuddle buddy

By Orange County Animal Services

Adoptable dog Siobhan, Orange County Animal Services' longest resident, is looking for a cuddle buddy (3)

Seven Orlando parks rank among TripAdvisor’s ‘Best of the Best Things to Do’ in the country

By Zoey Thomas

Seven Orlando parks rank among TripAdvisor’s ‘Best of the Best Things to Do’ in the country

Here's what you can get tax-free during Florida's new 'Freedom Month'

By Jim Turner, the News Service of Florida

Here's what you can get tax-free during Florida's new 'Freedom Month'

Adoptable dog Siobhan, Orange County Animal Services' longest resident, is looking for a cuddle buddy

By Orange County Animal Services

Adoptable dog Siobhan, Orange County Animal Services' longest resident, is looking for a cuddle buddy (3)

Seven Orlando parks rank among TripAdvisor’s ‘Best of the Best Things to Do’ in the country

By Zoey Thomas

Seven Orlando parks rank among TripAdvisor’s ‘Best of the Best Things to Do’ in the country

Orlando union-busters helped Ohio charter school violate employees' rights, federal judge finds

By McKenna Schueler

Educators and school staff at KIPP Columbus charter schools in Ohio after they went public with their union drive in November 2022.

Orlando’s Fringe ArtSpace flooding affects festivals

By Houda Eletr

Orlando’s Fringe ArtSpace flooding affects festivals
More

June 26, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us