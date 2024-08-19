Committee working to enshrine abortion into Florida Constitution raises another $7.26 million

The Floridians Protecting Freedom committee had raised a total of $47 million since forming in spring 2023

By on Mon, Aug 19, 2024 at 11:28 am

click to enlarge Committee working to enshrine abortion into Florida Constitution raises another $7.26 million
Photo by Dave Decker
A political committee leading efforts to pass a proposed constitutional amendment on abortion rights raised $7.26 million from Aug. 3 through Thursday, according to a newly filed finance report.

The Floridians Protecting Freedom committee had raised a total of $47 million since forming in spring 2023 and had spent about $24.265 million as of Thursday. It also had received nearly $2.85 million in-kind contributions.

The total raised during the latest reporting period included $5 million from Lantana resident Marsha Laufer and $2 million from the Washington, D.C.-based Open Society Action Fund. Floridians Protecting Freedom is leading efforts to pass what will appear as Amendment 4 on the November ballot.

In part, the proposal says that no “law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient's health, as determined by the patient's healthcare provider.”
August 14, 2024

