Committee working to enshrine abortion into Florida Constitution raises another $293K

The Floridians Protecting Freedom political committee had raised a total of $38.271 million since being formed in spring 2023

Tue, Jul 9, 2024

The Yes on 4 rally and March at Lake Eola Park
Photo by Matt Keller Lehman
The Yes on 4 rally and March at Lake Eola Park
A political committee leading efforts to pass a constitutional amendment on abortion rights raised $293,008 from June 22 through June 28 as it continues gearing up for an election battle, according to a newly filed finance report.

The Floridians Protecting Freedom political committee had raised a total of $38.271 million since being formed in spring 2023, while spending about $22.729 million. Much of the spending went to collecting and verifying petition signatures to put the proposed amendment on the November ballot.

Floridians Protecting Freedom began the constitutional-amendment drive after the Legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis approved a law in 2023 to prevent women from having abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

The proposal will appear as Amendment 4 on the November ballot and says, in part, that no “law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient's health, as determined by the patient's healthcare provider.”

It would need approval from 60 percent of voters to pass and has drawn opposition from DeSantis and other state Republican leaders. State candidates and political committees faced a Friday deadline for filing reports showing finance activity through June 28.

July 3, 2024

