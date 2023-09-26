City of Orlando approves funding for CityArts outdoor plaza expansion

Long-gestating project just got a major infusion of public funding

Tue, Sep 26, 2023

click to enlarge Interstruct rendering of the CityArts patio - Photo courtesy Downtown Arts District
Photo courtesy Downtown Arts District
Interstruct rendering of the CityArts patio
The long-gestating CityArts outdoor courtyard revamp looks to have been given a major shot in the arm courtesy an infusion of funds from the City of Orlando.

As we reported back in 2021, the end result will see a completely transformed, renovated and extended public plaza, wrapping around the north end of the CityArts and Downtown Arts District building on Magnolia Avenue.

The project is being overseen by Interstruct, Inc. and one part of the overhaul is to  work elements from the old Church Street Ballroom into the new courtyard structure, including vintage fencing, lattice and trusses.

According to Bungalower, the City of Orlando has recently approved over $161,000 to the courtyard project, with successive gifts of $25,000 annually for the next three years.

Location Details

CityArts

39 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

6 events 20 articles

