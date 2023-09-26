City of Orlando approves funding for CityArts outdoor plaza expansion

As we reported back in 2021, the end result will see a completely transformed, renovated and extended public plaza, wrapping around the north end of the CityArts and Downtown Arts District building on Magnolia Avenue.
The project is being overseen by Interstruct, Inc. and one part of the overhaul is to work elements from the old Church Street Ballroom into the new courtyard structure, including vintage fencing, lattice and trusses.
According to Bungalower, the City of Orlando has recently approved over $161,000 to the courtyard project, with successive gifts of $25,000 annually for the next three years.
Location Details
