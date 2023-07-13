2023 BEST OF ORLANDO® Final Round Open Now - Vote Until July 17!

Citizens, Florida's insurer of last resort, on path to hit 1.7 million policies by 2024

As of Friday, Citizens had 1.322 million policies making it the largest property insurer in the state

By on Thu, Jul 13, 2023 at 10:02 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Citizens, Florida's insurer of last resort, on path to hit 1.7 million policies by 2024
Image via Adobe
As Citizens Property Insurance Corp. waits for a decision on a plan that would lead to double-digit rate increases for customers, the state-backed insurer remains on a path to grow to 1.7 million policies by the end of the year, President and CEO Tim Cerio said Wednesday.

Citizens, which was created as an insurer of last resort, has faced explosive growth during the past three years as private insurers have dropped customers and moved forward with major rate increases because of financial problems. As of Friday, Citizens had 1.322 million policies making it the largest property insurer in the state.

Citizens has asked the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation for approval of an overall 13.3 percent rate increase, with the most-common type of homeowners’ policies getting hit with 12 percent hikes. Regulators are reviewing the plan and could order changes.

Cerio and other Citizens officials contend the rate increases are needed because Citizens broadly charges lower rates than private insurers. They say Citizens’ lower rates undercut long-running state efforts to push policies into the private market.

“We have to return to being the state’s property insurer of last resort,” Cerio said Wednesday during a meeting of the Citizens Board of Governors. “Instead, we are the state’s largest property insurer with the lowest rates on top of that. That is going to continue to distort the market and impede recovery efforts.”

Cerio also pointed to the possibility that policyholders throughout the state — including non-Citizens customers — could be forced to pay what are known as “assessments” if Citizens doesn’t have enough money to cover hurricane claims.

“These policyholders in the private market are already paying more for insurance,” Cerio said. “Most have had to absorb much higher rate increases over the last couple of years of 30, 40 or 50 percent. Now, on top of that, these policyholders in the private market face the risk of having to pay Citizens assessments in addition to their already higher premiums. This is fundamentally unfair and why we need a course correction in the market.”

But homeowners in some parts of the state have few, if any, other choices than Citizens for coverage. During a hearing held last month by the Office of Insurance Regulation, leaders of the group Fair Insurance Rates in Monroe urged regulators to reject the proposed Citizens rate increases in Monroe County, which includes the Florida Keys.

Joe Walsh, a member of the group’s board, pointed to the lack of competition in the Keys.

“The Citizens rate is the rate. And so if Citizens raises rates, rates go up,” Walsh said during the hearing.
Related
Farmers Insurance plows Florida homeowners, leaves state 'to manage risk exposure'

Farmers Insurance plows Florida homeowners, leaves state 'to manage risk exposure': The move will force tens of thousands of customers to look elsewhere for coverage

Citizens has added thousands of policies a week as private insurers have scaled back in the state. As an illustration of the growth, Citizens had 474,630 policies on June 30, 2020; 638,263 policies on June 30, 2021; and 931,357 policies on June 30, 2022, according to data on its website.

Lawmakers have made a series of changes in recent years to try to shore up the insurance industry, including passing a bill during a December 2022 special session to limit lawsuits against insurers. But lawmakers and industry officials have said those changes could take as long as two years to filter through the system.

Carl Rockman, vice president of agency and market services for Citizens, said Tuesday that Monarch Insurance Co. removed 17,239 policies from Citizens in June and that two insurers could remove as many as 26,000 in August. That is part of what Citizens calls a “depopulation” effort.

But the insurance market took a hit this week when Farmers Insurance said it will end residential, auto and umbrella policies in the state. That will affect tens of thousands of customers, though it was not immediately clear how many homeowners policies are involved.

State Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis lashed out Tuesday night at Farmers, saying he wants “additional scrutiny on the company.”

“I’ve always said that when big decisions are made on insurance, the policyholder is rarely in the room — and unfortunately Farmers Insurance proved me right,” Patronis said in a prepared statement. “I have asked my team to put their heads together in holding Farmers Insurance accountable to Florida policyholders.”

But Democrats blasted Patronis and other Republican leaders for not doing enough to resolve the state’s insurance problems.

“Policyholders will now scramble to find a company that will cover them, and I doubt many families will end up paying less than before,” House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell, D-Tampa, said in a statement Wednesday. “Despite the promises, we’re moving in the wrong direction.”

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

‘This is a death sentence for me’: Florida Republican women say they will switch parties after DeSantis approves alimony law

By Dara Kam, News Service of Florida

‘This is a death sentence for me’: Florida Republican women say they will switch parties after DeSantis approves alimony law

Gov. DeSantis calls request for federal investigation into migrant flights 'absurd'

By News Service of Florida

Gov. DeSantis calls request for federal investigation into migrant flights 'absurd'

Central Florida sinkhole that once swallowed a man has reopened

By Matthew Moyer

The Seffner sinkhole has returned for a third time in 10 years

Judge refuses to block parts of Florida election law focused on 'third-party' voter-registration groups

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Judge refuses to block parts of Florida election law focused on 'third-party' voter-registration groups

Also in News

Orange County Sheriff’s Office proposes $23 million boost as part of new county budget

By McKenna Schueler

Orange County Administration Building

The city of Altamonte Springs will launch new free autonomous buses this summer

By Bellanee Plaza

Altamonte Springs residents will have the opportunity to experience CraneRIDES, a new autonomous vehicle

Judge to hear arguments in lawsuit between Disney and DeSantis over special districting feud

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Judge to hear arguments in lawsuit between Disney and DeSantis over special districting feud

Orlando is getting a pickleball concept backed by NFL stars like Rob Gronkowski

By Sarah Castillo

Orlando is getting a pickleball concept backed by NFL stars like Rob Gronkowski
More

Digital Issue

July 12, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us