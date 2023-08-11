CEO Bob Iger says Disney World business has slackened amid a ‘softening’ of tourism

Iger didn’t address the entertainment giant’s continuing fight with Gov. Ron DeSantis

By on Fri, Aug 11, 2023 at 9:07 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge CEO Bob Iger says Disney World business has slackened amid a ‘softening’ of tourism
Photo via Adobe
Disney CEO Bob Iger didn’t address the entertainment giant’s continuing fight with Gov. Ron DeSantis during a quarterly earnings call Wednesday.

But Iger noted Walt Disney World’s business has slackened amid an overall “softening” of tourism in many pockets of Florida.

“We saw softer performance at Walt Disney World from the prior year, coming off our highly successful 50th anniversary celebration,” Iger said during the conference call, which mostly focused on the company’s online streaming services.

“Also, as post-COVID pent-up demand continues to level off in Florida, local tax data shows evidence of some softening in several major Florida tourism markets. And the strong dollar is expected to continue tamping down international visitation to the state,” Iger added. “However, Walt Disney World is still performing well above pre-COVID levels, 21 percent higher in revenue and 29 percent higher in operating income compared to fiscal 2019.”

The state’s second-quarter tourism numbers will be out in the next couple of weeks. Orange County recently announced tourist-development tax collections on hotel and vacation-rental room nights were down more than 7 percent in June from June 2022.

Iger didn’t bring up —- and no questions were asked about —- the company’s ongoing legal and ideological clashes with DeSantis that began after Disney opposed a 2022 law that restricts instruction in public schools on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Also, the company’s decision in May to scrap plans to build a nearly $1 billion office complex in the Orlando area and add 2,000 jobs in Florida was not brought up during the earnings call.

“We're making numerous investments globally to grow our parks’ business over the next five years, and I'm very optimistic about the future of this business over the long term,” Iger said.

The company’s quarterly report said a “decrease at Walt Disney World Resort was primarily due to higher costs and lower volumes.”

“The increase in costs was attributable to inflation and accelerated depreciation related to the planned closure of Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser,” the report said. “Lower volumes were due to decreases in occupied room nights and attendance.”

The report noted growth at Disney Cruise Line through an increase in passenger cruise days.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Another state dropped from list of invalid driver’s licenses in Florida

By News Service of Florida

Another state dropped from list of invalid driver’s licenses in Florida

No personal helicopters: Orange County considers ways to expand addiction services using opioid settlement funds

By McKenna Schueler

Settlement funds from lawsuits against opioid manufacturers and distributors like Purdue Pharma are making their way to Orange County. But unlike the tobacco settlements of the 1990s, there are restrictions on how the money can be used.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspends Orlando state attorney Monique Worrell, citing ‘neglect of duty and incompetence’

By McKenna Schueler

Polk County sheriff Grady Judd shows a meme featuring suspended state attorney Monique Worrell at a press conference announcing her suspension by Gov. DeSantis on Aug 9, 2023.

Orlando community plans rally in protest of State Attorney Monique Worrell’s suspension

By McKenna Schueler

New restrictions could be coming for downtown Orlando nightlife

Also in News

NOAA updates this year’s hurricane forecast to ‘above normal’

By News Service of Florida

Floridians say they're staying put when the next hurricane comes

Advocates call for injunction against Florida's new immigration law

By News Service of Florida

Advocates call for injunction against Florida's new immigration law

Florida school districts grapple with uncertainty surrounding AP Psych course

By Dara Kam, News Service of Florida

Florida school districts grapple with uncertainty surrounding AP Psych course

Rising ocean temps, oil costs driving Florida's spike in gas prices, says AAA

By News Service of Florida

Rising ocean temps, oil costs driving Florida's spike in gas prices, says AAA
More

Digital Issue

August 2, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us