Central Florida under tropical storm watch ahead of expected 'major' Hurricane Helene

The National Weather Service issued the tropical storm watch early Tuesday, which includes Orange, Seminole, Lake and Osceola counties. The watch indicates tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible in the area within the next 48 hours.
According to the National Hurricane Center 11 a.m. update, the system has formed into Tropical Storm Helene over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and is currently located about 180 miles east by southeast of Cozumel, Mexico, and about 170 miles south by southeast of the western tip of Cuba.
Helene is moving northwest near 12 mph and is expected to continue to move at this rate through early Wednesday. It's expected to pick up speed Wednesday and Thursday, potentially reaching Florida's Gulf Coast late Thursday.
The system is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane (Category 3 or higher) as it approaches Florida's Gulf Coast.
"Over the Southeastern U.S., Helene is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 4 to 8 inches with isolated totals around 12 inches," says the NHC. "This rainfall will likely result in areas of considerable flash and urban flooding, with minor to moderate river flooding likely, and isolated major river flooding possible."
The National Weather Service says conditions will become too dangerous for storm prep in 48 hours or less. It is likely additional areas are added to the tropical storm watch later Tuesday, NWS says.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency Tuesday for 61 Florida counties, including the greater Orlando area and the Central Florida region.
11 AM 9/24 | Tropical Storm Helene has developed. There have been no changes to the Tropical Storm Watches at this time. However, this will be a very large storm and effects are expected well outside of the cone. Additional areas will likely be added to the Watch later today. pic.twitter.com/6MW4MWTPcK— NWS Melbourne (@NWSMelbourne) September 24, 2024
