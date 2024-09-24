Central Florida under tropical storm watch ahead of expected 'major' Hurricane Helene

Tropical storm conditions and sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph are possible in the area within the next 48 hours

By on Tue, Sep 24, 2024 at 11:58 am

Central Florida under tropical storm watch ahead of expected 'major' Hurricane Helene
Image via NWS
The majority of Central Florida is now under a tropical storm watch as the storm system expected to develop into Hurricane Helene barrels north.

The National Weather Service issued the tropical storm watch early Tuesday, which includes Orange, Seminole, Lake and Osceola counties. The watch indicates tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible in the area within the next 48 hours.

According to the National Hurricane Center 11 a.m. update, the system has formed into Tropical Storm Helene over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and is currently located about 180 miles east by southeast of Cozumel, Mexico, and about 170 miles south by southeast of the western tip of Cuba.

Helene is moving northwest near 12 mph and is expected to continue to move at this rate through early Wednesday. It's expected to pick up speed Wednesday and Thursday, potentially reaching Florida's Gulf Coast late Thursday.

The system is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane (Category 3 or higher) as it approaches Florida's Gulf Coast.

"Over the Southeastern U.S., Helene is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 4 to 8 inches with isolated totals around 12 inches," says the NHC. "This rainfall will likely result in areas of considerable flash and urban flooding, with minor to moderate river flooding likely, and isolated major river flooding possible."

The National Weather Service says conditions will become too dangerous for storm prep in 48 hours or less. It is likely additional areas are added to the tropical storm watch later Tuesday, NWS says.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency Tuesday for 61 Florida counties, including the greater Orlando area and the Central Florida region.

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg is the Digital Content Editor for Orlando Weekly.
September 18, 2024

