BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

Central Florida under heat advisory Monday as 'dangerous' heat index nears 112 degrees

Peak heat index values, or 'feels-like' temperatures, are expected to reach 106 to 112 degrees

By on Mon, Jul 8, 2024 at 12:02 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Central Florida under heat advisory Monday as 'dangerous' heat index nears 112 degrees
Photo via National Weather Service
The National Weather Service has placed Central Florida under a heat advisory Monday, as heat index values could reach up to 112 degrees.

The advisory reports "dangerous heat & humidity" and has been issued for all of east Central Florida from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Peak heat index values, or "feels-like" temperatures, are forecast to approach 106 to 112 degrees.

Temperatures will hit the mid to upper 90s for most of the day.

The National Weather Service advises against strenuous activity in the morning and evening Monday. Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing and schedule frequent breaks in the shade or air-conditioning, NWS warns.

"Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors," the advisory says.

Rain and lightning storms are expected to bring cooler temperatures Monday afternoon and early evening. Storm hazards include locally heavy rainfall, occasional to frequent lightning strikes and wind gusts reaching 40 to 50 mph across Central Florida.

NWS reports 1 to 3 inches of rain could fall in some areas, with up to 4 inches possible in some.

Parts of Orange, Seminole, Lake, Volusia and northern Brevard counties are under a marginal risk for excessive rainfall.

Tuesday's heat index will drop slightly, with temps forecast in the low 90s and feels-like temps reaching 110 to 107 degrees. Increased cloud cover and higher storm chances are expected throughout mid-week, bringing slightly lower feels-like temperatures, NWS says.
click to enlarge Central Florida under heat advisory Monday as 'dangerous' heat index nears 112 degrees (2)
Photo via National Weather Service
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg is the Digital Content Editor for Orlando Weekly.
Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

DeSantis wipes out culture funding statewide, bringing anxiety to Florida arts groups

By Zoey Thomas

Hundreds of orchestras, choirs, museums, dance troupes and theaters will go without state funding in the next fiscal year.

You can now be jailed for selling lab-grown meat in Florida

By Mitch Perry, Florida Phoenix

You can now be jailed for selling lab-grown meat in Florida

Thousands of voters may be unaware that their registration to vote by mail has expired

By McKenna Schueler

Want to do this? Make sure your vote-by-mail registration is up to date.

Adoptable dog Pretzel is a 9-year-old pup looking for someone to give him a second chance, and lots of love

By Orange County Animal Services

Adoptable dog Pretzel is a 9-year-old pup looking for someone to give him a second chance, and lots of love

Federal judge blocks Biden administration gender identity rule in Florida

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Federal judge blocks Biden administration gender identity rule in Florida

Adoptable dog Pretzel is a 9-year-old pup looking for someone to give him a second chance, and lots of love

By Orange County Animal Services

Adoptable dog Pretzel is a 9-year-old pup looking for someone to give him a second chance, and lots of love

Florida has a new law loosening child labor restrictions on construction sites — what should employers know?

By McKenna Schueler

One thing contractors should know is you still CANNOT put minors to work on a roof.

Biden administration proposes worker heat protections, after DeSantis banned such rules in Florida

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Biden administration proposes worker heat protections, after DeSantis banned such rules in Florida
More

July 3, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us