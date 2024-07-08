Central Florida under heat advisory Monday as 'dangerous' heat index nears 112 degrees

click to enlarge Photo via National Weather Service

Tuesday's heat index will drop slightly, with temps forecast in the low 90s and feels-like temps reaching 110 to 107 degrees. Increased cloud cover and higher storm chances are expected throughout mid-week, bringing slightly lower feels-like temperatures, NWS says.

click to enlarge Photo via National Weather Service

The National Weather Service has placed Central Florida under a heat advisory Monday, as heat index values could reach up to 112 degrees.The advisory reports "dangerous heat & humidity" and has been issued for all of east Central Florida from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Peak heat index values, or "feels-like" temperatures, are forecast to approach 106 to 112 degrees.Temperatures will hit the mid to upper 90s for most of the day.The National Weather Service advises against strenuous activity in the morning and evening Monday. Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing and schedule frequent breaks in the shade or air-conditioning, NWS warns."Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors," the advisory says.Rain and lightning storms are expected to bring cooler temperatures Monday afternoon and early evening. Storm hazards include locally heavy rainfall, occasional to frequent lightning strikes and wind gusts reaching 40 to 50 mph across Central Florida.NWS reports 1 to 3 inches of rain could fall in some areas, with up to 4 inches possible in some.Parts of Orange, Seminole, Lake, Volusia and northern Brevard counties are under a marginal risk for excessive rainfall.