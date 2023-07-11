2023 BEST OF ORLANDO® Final Round Open Now - Vote Until July 17!

Central Florida sinkhole that once swallowed a man has reopened

It's baaaaaaack

By on Tue, Jul 11, 2023 at 9:49 am

click to enlarge The Seffner sinkhole has returned for a third time in 10 years - Video caputre courtesy Bay News 9/Twitter
Video caputre courtesy Bay News 9/Twitter
The Seffner sinkhole has returned for a third time in 10 years
A sinkhole that once swallowed a Central Florida man as he slept has reopened for the third time in 10 years.

A sinkhole at the same spot in Tampa Bay's Seffner area reopened Monday afternoon. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's office is warning people to stay away.

This is the third occurrence of this now-familiar sinkhole. Back in 2013, the sinkhole  swallowed 37-year-old Jeff Bush while he was asleep in his house. His body was never recovered.

The sinkhole returned at the same location in 2015, though there were no injuries or deaths this time.

Hillsborough's Code Enforcement Division Director Jon-Paul Lavandeira said on Tuesday morning that there was no current evidence of danger to people or homes in the area.

A contractor is expected to examine the sinkhole site on Tuesday along with engineers undertaking a scientific assessment, and the police are monitoring the scene.

(Has anyone ever seen The Gate? Just asking.)

