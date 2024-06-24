BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

Catholic dioceses largely fund PAC fighting Florida's proposed abortion amendment

The Florida Voters Against Extremism committee had about $190,000 in cash on hand as of June 14

By on Mon, Jun 24, 2024 at 11:52 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Yes on 4 rally and March at Lake Eola Park - Photo by Matt Keller Lehman
Photo by Matt Keller Lehman
The Yes on 4 rally and March at Lake Eola Park
A political committee fighting a proposed constitutional amendment on abortion rights raised $107,560 during the first two weeks of June, with a large part of the money coming from Catholic dioceses, a newly filed finance report shows.

The Florida Voters Against Extremism committee had about $190,000 in cash on hand as of June 14.

In addition to the money raised from June 1 to June 14, it raised $103,655 from April 1 through May 31. During the most-recent period, the committee received $55,000 from the Diocese of St. Augustine, $25,000 from the Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee and $25,000 from the organization Florida Family Action, Inc., according to the report.

The Florida Supreme Court on April 1 issued a ruling that cleared the way for the proposed constitutional amendment, known as Amendment 4, to go on the November ballot.

The proposal says, in part, that no “law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient's health, as determined by the patient's healthcare provider.”

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

DeSantis signs Florida bill allowing homeowners to kill bears, vetoes left lane bill

By Jim Turner, the News Service of Florida

DeSantis signs Florida bill allowing homeowners to kill bears, vetoes left lane bill

New passport office will open in Orlando

By Zoey Thomas

New passport office will open in Orlando

Orlando abortion clinic launches fundraiser to avoid closure

By McKenna Schueler

Orlando abortion clinic launches fundraiser to avoid closure

Orlando’s Fringe ArtSpace flooding affects festivals

By Houda Eletr

Orlando’s Fringe ArtSpace flooding affects festivals

Orlando union-busters helped Ohio charter school violate employees' rights, federal judge finds

By McKenna Schueler

Educators and school staff at KIPP Columbus charter schools in Ohio after they went public with their union drive in November 2022.

Orlando’s Fringe ArtSpace flooding affects festivals

By Houda Eletr

Orlando’s Fringe ArtSpace flooding affects festivals

Orlando abortion clinic launches fundraiser to avoid closure

By McKenna Schueler

Orlando abortion clinic launches fundraiser to avoid closure

New passport office will open in Orlando

By Zoey Thomas

New passport office will open in Orlando
More

June 19, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us