Blue Man Group breaks ground on new theater at Icon Park

The global performance art company received Thursday a celebratory welcome at Icon Park, the planned site of the new Blue Man Theater. The venue will feature a brand-new 500-seat auditorium under the 20-acre entertainment destination’s Orlando Eye.
The ceremony kicks off development for the venue, which is set to be built and open for business in the heart of Orlando's tourist center by the end of the year, according to the company.
Local officials including Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, Visit Orlando CEO Casandra Matej and Icon Park CEO Chris Jaskiewicz were present to welcome the hairless cobalt percussionists back to Central Florida.
The Blue Man Group initially announced its much-anticipated homecoming in June. This follows the end of its 14-year performance residency at University CityWalk in 2021.
The Blue Man Group is an American performance art ensemble that formed in 1987, known for its unique stage productions that incorporate different kinds of music and art — and all hues of blue. Visit the group's website to learn more about its return, venue construction or upcoming shows.
