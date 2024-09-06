Blue Man Group breaks ground on new theater at Icon Park

City officials hosted a welcome ceremony for the group Thursday

By on Fri, Sep 6, 2024 at 1:38 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Blue Man Group breaks ground on new theater at Icon Park
Photo via Blue Man Group/Facebook
The Blue Man Group is gearing up for its official return to Orlando, starting with the groundbreaking of a new I-Drive theater.

The global performance art company received Thursday a celebratory welcome at Icon Park, the planned site of the new Blue Man Theater. The venue will feature a brand-new 500-seat auditorium under the 20-acre entertainment destination’s Orlando Eye.

The ceremony kicks off development for the venue, which is set to be built and open for business in the heart of Orlando's tourist center by the end of the year, according to the company.

Local officials including Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, Visit Orlando CEO Casandra Matej and Icon Park CEO Chris Jaskiewicz were present to welcome the hairless cobalt percussionists back to Central Florida.

The Blue Man Group initially announced its much-anticipated homecoming in June. This follows the end of its 14-year performance residency at University CityWalk in 2021.

The Blue Man Group is an American performance art ensemble that formed in 1987, known for its unique stage productions that incorporate different kinds of music and art — and all hues of blue. Visit the group's website to learn more about its return, venue construction or upcoming shows.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

GoFundMe for Florida whistleblower fired after leaking DeSantis' state park plans reaches over $200K

By Jim Turner, the News Service of Florida

GoFundMe for Florida whistleblower fired after leaking DeSantis' state park plans reaches over $200K

Forecasters ease storm predictions for 2024 hurricane season

By News Service of Florida

Forecasters ease storm predictions for 2024 hurricane season

Should abortion count as a local issue in county elections?

By McKenna Schueler

Orange County commissioner for District 1 Nicole Wilson (left) and candidate for District 1 Austin Arthur (right)

University of Florida student protesters accept plea deals in criminal cases

By Vivienne Serret, Fresh Take Florida

University of Florida student protesters accept plea deals in criminal cases

'Threatens women's safety': State agency targets Florida abortion rights amendment

By Jackie Llanos, Florida Phoenix

'Threatens women's safety': State agency targets Florida abortion rights amendment (4)

Your words: 'How did the state park initiative catch us all off guard?' and 'A statement on the execution of Loran Cole'

By Orlando Weekly readers

Your words: 'How did the state park initiative catch us all off guard?' and 'A statement on the execution of Loran Cole'

Florida Democrats call for investigation into state parks development plans

By Mitch Perry, Florida Phoenix

Jonathan Dickinson State Park in Hobe Sound

GoFundMe for Florida whistleblower fired after leaking DeSantis' state park plans reaches over $200K

By Jim Turner, the News Service of Florida

GoFundMe for Florida whistleblower fired after leaking DeSantis' state park plans reaches over $200K
More

September 4, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us