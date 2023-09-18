Black bear sighting at Disney’s Magic Kingdom causes park shutdowns

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s bear-management program are working to capture and relocate the bear

By on Mon, Sep 18, 2023 at 2:51 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Black bear sighting at Disney’s Magic Kingdom causes park shutdowns
Photo courtesy Walt Disney World
A black bear was seen at Disney World's Magic Kingdom Monday, leading to park attractions and areas to be shut down temporarily.

Representatives with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's bear-management program are working to capture and relocate the bear, which was first spotted in a tree.

Magic Kingdom areas and attractions listed as "temporarily closed" on the My Disney Experience app included Tom Sawyer Island, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Liberty Square Riverboats and the Walt Disney World Railroad.

"During the fall, bears are more active as they search for food to pack on fat reserves for the winter. This particular bear was likely moving through the area searching for food," a statement from FWC said.

As of 2 p.m. Monday, the bear has not been caught.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg is the Digital Content Editor for Orlando Weekly.
Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Vandalized Morgan and Morgan billboard signs have a likely culprit

By McKenna Schueler

A 'vandalized' Morgan & Morgan billboard advertisement spotted in Orlando, Florida. Aug. 2023.

Florida Democrat files bill to protect people from being criminally charged for getting an abortion

By McKenna Schueler

Marchers on Orlando's Church Street during the January 2023 rally marking the 50-year anniversary of Roe v. Wade.

Citizens, Florida's property insurance of last resort, wants double-digit rate hikes by end of the year

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Citizens, Florida's property insurance of last resort, wants double-digit rate hikes by end of the year

Disney district continues talks over replacing employee passes

By News Service of Florida

Disney district continues talks over replacing employee passes

Also in News

Florida Democrat files bill to protect people from being criminally charged for getting an abortion

By McKenna Schueler

Marchers on Orlando's Church Street during the January 2023 rally marking the 50-year anniversary of Roe v. Wade.

Citizens, Florida's property insurance of last resort, wants double-digit rate hikes by end of the year

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Citizens, Florida's property insurance of last resort, wants double-digit rate hikes by end of the year

Report shows nearly 123,000 Florida students received private school vouchers this year

By Ryan Dailey, NSF

Report shows nearly 123,000 Florida students received private school vouchers this year

Non-profit calls on Florida to release information on private schools accepting state vouchers

By News Service of Florida

Non-profit calls on Florida to release information on private schools accepting state vouchers
More

Digital Issue

September 13, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us