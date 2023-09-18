Black bear sighting at Disney’s Magic Kingdom causes park shutdowns

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Walt Disney World

A black bear was seen at Disney World's Magic Kingdom Monday, leading to park attractions and areas to be shut down temporarily.Representatives with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's bear-management program are working to capture and relocate the bear, which was first spotted in a tree.Magic Kingdom areas and attractions listed as "temporarily closed" on the My Disney Experience app included Tom Sawyer Island, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Liberty Square Riverboats and the Walt Disney World Railroad."During the fall, bears are more active as they search for food to pack on fat reserves for the winter. This particular bear was likely moving through the area searching for food," a statement from FWC said.As of 2 p.m. Monday, the bear has not been caught.