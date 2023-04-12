Nominate your local favorites for 2023 BEST OF ORLANDO®

‘Ava’s Law’ bill allowing pregnant people to delay prison time advances in Florida House

The legislation was drafted in response to the death of a baby born in Alachua County Jail last year

By on Wed, Apr 12, 2023 at 9:07 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge ‘Ava’s Law’ bill allowing pregnant people to delay prison time advances in Florida House
Image via The Florida Channel

A measure moved forward Tuesday in the Florida House that would allow pregnant people convicted of felonies to delay going to prison for up to three months after a baby is born.

The bill, HB 779, was passed by the House Justice Appropriations Committee in a 14-1 vote. After mostly bipartisan support was heard, Rep. Berny Jacques, R-Seminole, cast the only dissenting vote. (Jacques also sponsored the House version of a bill to amend the current Florida Statute that requires a unanimous jury vote on death penalty cases, so that only 8 or 10 jurors would need to vote for death.)

The measure will be sent to the Judiciary Committee before it can be considered by the full House.

Dubbed "Ava's Law" by bill sponsor Dianne Hart, D-Tampa, the legislation was drafted in response to the death of a baby born in the Alachua County Jail last year.

Erica Thompson, 25, gave birth in an Alachua County Jail cell Aug. 9 after being arrested that same day for violating her probation and failing to appear in court . She told officers she was pregnant and having contractions, according to an analysis of the bill.

After she was processed into the facility, Thompson gave birth to Ava, who arrived three months premature. Ava died hours later, after being transported to a hospital.

Thompson later wrote in a Facebook post that her screams for help from her cell went unanswered.

“my daughter died in my arms at the hospital and I say all this to say ALACHUA COUNTY JAIL is responsible for all my pain and suffering,” she wrote in a post that has since been deleted. “they're responsible for the death of my daughter.”

A four-month-long investigation by the Alachua County Sheriff's Office concluded no misconduct had taken place inside the jail. Thompson's supporters disagreed, and legislation bearing Ava's name was the result.

"We must think about all the other incarcerated mothers who have faced situations like this one," Hart said. "And we cannot continue to fail them."

Ava's Law, Rep. Hart says, would give judges complete discretion as to whether someone would be allowed to defer their sentence up to 12 weeks to care for a newborn.

Judges would consider the severity of the offense, the defendant's criminal record, and whether delaying incarceration poses a danger to the community. Pregnant people who are granted deferrals would be placed on probation until they were incarcerated.

Rep. Susan Valdes, D-Tampa, said the bill would "save babies."

It would also require that every inmate arrested and not released on bond within 72 hours be informed of the right to a pregnancy test as they are booked into detention facilities. 

A similar Senate bill, SB 730, has not yet received a committee hearing.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Here we go again: Florida anti-union bill teed up for a full House vote despite mass opposition

By McKenna Schueler

Curtis Hierro, a Florida union organizer, speaks out against HB 1445 in front of the Florida House State Affairs Committee on April 11, 2023.

Orange County school board member Alicia Farrant claimed the district prioritizes LGBTQ students. That didn’t go over well

By McKenna Schueler

Orange County School Board member Alicia Farrant speaking at a rule development workshop on April 4, 2023.

Florida bill would hide from public certain guests who visit Gov. DeSantis’ mansion

By Jim Turner, the News Service of Florida

Florida bill would hide from public certain guests who visit Gov. DeSantis’ mansion

Gov. DeSantis puts millions toward I-75 expansion to accommodate new Central Florida Buc-ee’s location

By Chloe Greenberg

"They have those beaver nuggets."

Also in News

Universal Orlando to shutter Poseidon’s Fury in May

By Reina Nieves

Poseidon's Fury will close in May

Orlando’s former Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith announces bid for Florida Senate in 2024

By McKenna Schueler

Former state Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith of Orlando announces 2024 run for Florida Senate (March 8, 2023)

Orlando abortion clinic faces fines over 24-hour waiting period law

By News Service of Florida

Orlando abortion clinic faces fines over 24-hour waiting period law

PETA calls out SeaWorld Orlando after obtaining records of dolphin and trainer injuries

By Chloe Greenberg

PETA calls out SeaWorld Orlando after obtaining records of dolphin and trainer injuries
More

Digital Issue

April 12, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us