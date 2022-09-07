ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

As Florida readies plan to call National Guard in to understaffed prisons, inmate numbers are expected to rise

God forbid, we rethink locking so many people up

By on Wed, Sep 7, 2022 at 10:23 am

click to enlarge As Florida readies plan to call National Guard in to understaffed prisons, inmate numbers are expected to rise
Adobe

As a legislative panel prepares Friday to consider a plan to activate Florida National Guard members to help at short-staffed prisons, a recent report by state analysts shows that the number of inmates is expected to steadily climb in the coming years.

The number of inmates plunged early in the COVID-19 pandemic, in part because court closures caused a backlog of cases. The state ended the 2020-2021 fiscal year with 80,495 inmates, down from 95,626 two years earlier, according to a report issued last month by the state Criminal Justice Estimating Conference.

But the report shows that the inmate numbers have started to steadily increase and are expected to hit 85,682 inmates at the June 30 end of the current fiscal year. The growth is expected to continue, reaching 93,335 inmates by the end of the 2027-2028 fiscal year, according to the report. The Joint Legislative Budget Commission on Friday is scheduled to consider a proposal to free up $31.25 million that, at least in part, would be used to cover the costs of activating National Guard members to help at prisons because of a shortage of correctional officers.

Florida has long grappled with shortages of correctional officers and recently has taken steps such as increasing pay to help hire and keep officers. The shortages have resulted in officers working large amounts of overtime and supervising numerous inmates.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Florida News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Orlando Magic anti-vaxxer Jonathan Isaac to appear at conservative conference with MyPillow guy

Orlando Magic anti-vaxxer Jonathan Isaac to appear at conservative conference with MyPillow guy
New Slideshow

1920s lakefront Sanford estate hits the market for $3.5 million
Suspiciously neat 'Eat Shit Fascists' graffiti sprayed on Seminole County GOP headquarters

Suspiciously neat 'Eat Shit Fascists' graffiti sprayed on Seminole County GOP headquarters
Rustic Lake Wales cabin seeks Florida's richest Cracker at $2.4 million

Rustic Lake Wales cabin seeks Florida's richest Cracker at $2.4 million

News Slideshows

Orlando Magic anti-vaxxer Jonathan Isaac to appear at conservative conference with MyPillow guy

Orlando Magic anti-vaxxer Jonathan Isaac to appear at conservative conference with MyPillow guy
New Slideshow

1920s lakefront Sanford estate hits the market for $3.5 million
Suspiciously neat 'Eat Shit Fascists' graffiti sprayed on Seminole County GOP headquarters

Suspiciously neat 'Eat Shit Fascists' graffiti sprayed on Seminole County GOP headquarters
Rustic Lake Wales cabin seeks Florida's richest Cracker at $2.4 million

Rustic Lake Wales cabin seeks Florida's richest Cracker at $2.4 million

News Slideshows

Orlando Magic anti-vaxxer Jonathan Isaac to appear at conservative conference with MyPillow guy

Orlando Magic anti-vaxxer Jonathan Isaac to appear at conservative conference with MyPillow guy
New Slideshow

1920s lakefront Sanford estate hits the market for $3.5 million
Suspiciously neat 'Eat Shit Fascists' graffiti sprayed on Seminole County GOP headquarters

Suspiciously neat 'Eat Shit Fascists' graffiti sprayed on Seminole County GOP headquarters
Rustic Lake Wales cabin seeks Florida's richest Cracker at $2.4 million

Rustic Lake Wales cabin seeks Florida's richest Cracker at $2.4 million

Trending

Florida lawmakers eye new solutions as property insurers falter

By News Service of Florida

Florida lawmakers eye new solutions as property insurers falter

Orange County School Board pushes back against attempt to block 'Don't Say Gay' law implementation

By News Service of Florida

Orange County School Board pushes back against attempt to block 'Don't Say Gay' law implementation

Orange County woman rounded up in Florida's felon voter arrests enters not guilty plea

By Alex Galbraith

Orange County woman rounded up in Florida's felon voter arrests enters not guilty plea

Florida prosecutor suspended for refusing to enforce abortion ban backed by over 100 legal scholars, former judges in court brief

By News Service of Florida

Florida prosecutor suspended for refusing to enforce abortion ban backed by over 100 legal scholars, former judges in court brief

Also in News

Orange County woman rounded up in Florida's felon voter arrests enters not guilty plea

By Alex Galbraith

Orange County woman rounded up in Florida's felon voter arrests enters not guilty plea

Seminole County GOP head, ex-Longwood mayor Ben Paris found guilty in ghost candidate scheme

By Alex Galbraith

Seminole County GOP Chair and ex-Longwood mayor Ben Paris.

Florida prosecutor suspended for refusing to enforce abortion ban backed by over 100 legal scholars, former judges in court brief

By News Service of Florida

Florida prosecutor suspended for refusing to enforce abortion ban backed by over 100 legal scholars, former judges in court brief

Bodycam footage shows Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies fatally shooting a man at point-blank range after disarming him

By Alex Galbraith

Bodycam footage shows Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies fatally shooting a man at point-blank range after disarming him
More

Digital Issue

September 7, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us