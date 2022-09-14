ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Appeals court to decide whether Florida Department of Health has to share daily COVID-19 totals

By on Wed, Sep 14, 2022 at 10:20 am

click to enlarge Appeals court to decide whether Florida Department of Health has to share daily COVID-19 totals
Screenshot via Florida's Community Coronavirus Dashboard

More than a year after the lawsuit was filed, an appeals court Tuesday waded into a fight about whether the Florida Department of Health should be required to provide daily COVID-19 data.

The lawsuit in Leon County circuit court has been on hold since January amid an appeal about testimony and information that could provide a window into the Department of Health’s refusal to release the data.

Circuit Judge John Cooper on Jan. 3 issued an order rejecting a Department of Health request for a protective order to prevent a deposition of a department representative about details of the agency’s decision-making. A three-judge panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal heard arguments Tuesday in the department’s appeal of that order.

Related
Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz will face COVID-19 whistleblower Rebekah Jones in US House election

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz will face COVID-19 whistleblower Rebekah Jones in US House election

The Florida Center for Government Accountability and state Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, D-Orlando, filed the lawsuit Aug. 31, 2021, and alleged that the department violated the state’s public-records law by turning down requests for daily COVID-19 data. The lawsuit was later joined by several media organizations. The data, in part, would provide county and demographic information about COVID-19 cases.

But department attorneys contend that the data is shielded by another state law that says epidemiological information is confidential and exempt from the public-records law and is “to be made public only when necessary to public health.” They also point to a department rule carrying out the law about confidentiality.

The department contends that the rule gives it authority to determine whether the epidemiological data should be released. As a result, it argues that the plaintiffs should be required to challenge the rule in an administrative proceeding, rather than seeking the information in circuit court.

Related
One-star reviews of Yankee Candles ("No scent"; "Embarrassed as this was a gift") tracked neatly with a rise in COVID-19 cases in 2020 and the subsequent widespread loss of smell.

Inaccurate and incomplete COVID-19 data means we're in the dark about the current surge: But digital behavior, including negative Yankee Candle reviews, can offer some clues

“All of this material is confidential and exempt,” Erik Figlio, an attorney for the department, told the appeals court Tuesday.

But the plaintiffs argue that the circuit judge should decide whether the department is justified in taking the position that the COVID-19 data is exempt from the public-records law. As part of that, they are seeking testimony from a department representative in what is known as the information-gathering “discovery” process.

“119 (Chapter 119, the public-records law) contemplates an evidentiary hearing and that a trial court makes a determination on the merits of the case after an evidentiary hearing, indeed an accelerated evidentiary hearing,” plaintiffs’ attorney Andrea Flynn Mogensen said Tuesday. “And in order to get to that evidentiary hearing, we’re entitled to engage in some discovery.”

In his January order rejecting a protective order, Cooper said the department had not “cited a single case that allows an agency to redefine a statutory exemption from disclosure through an administrative rule.”

“Only the Legislature can create statutory exemptions from disclosure under the Public Records Act,” Cooper wrote. “It is well established that a court may not create or expand a statutory exemption from disclosure. It follows that an agency may not redefine a statutory exemption from disclosure through an administrative rule.”

Related
Florida Department of Health appeals judge's order asking them to explain why they stopped releasing COVID-19 data daily

Florida Department of Health appeals judge's order asking them to explain why they stopped releasing COVID-19 data daily

It is unclear when the Tallahassee-based appeals court will rule.

The department issued daily COVID-19 reports until June 2021 but then shifted to posting weekly information that was less detailed. It now posts information every other week.

Smith and the non-profit Florida Center for Government Accountability made public-records requests in July 2021 and August 2021 seeking daily information about COVID-19 cases, positivity rates, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccinations. They filed the lawsuit after the department denied the requests.

Tags:

About The Author

Alex Galbraith

More
Scroll to read more Florida News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Universal is going to unleash an unspeakable evil in the Wizarding World to celebrate Halloween

Universal is going to unleash an unspeakable evil in the Wizarding World to celebrate Halloween
The cryogenically frozen Walt Disney One of Orlando&#146;s older legends, there is a myth that Walt Disney had his body cryogenically frozen after his death in 1966 and stored somewhere under Disney World. The rumor was persistent enough to have multiple articles debunking it, but the legend lives on, especially with the underground future cult classic The Further Adventures of Walt's Frozen Head, created by University of Central Florida film school grad Benjamin Lancaster. Photo courtesy of The Further Adventures of Walt&#146;s Frozen Head

24 creepy Central Florida urban legends to keep you up at night
Orlando Magic anti-vaxxer Jonathan Isaac to appear at conservative conference with MyPillow guy

Orlando Magic anti-vaxxer Jonathan Isaac to appear at conservative conference with MyPillow guy
New Slideshow

1920s lakefront Sanford estate hits the market for $3.5 million

News Slideshows

Universal is going to unleash an unspeakable evil in the Wizarding World to celebrate Halloween

Universal is going to unleash an unspeakable evil in the Wizarding World to celebrate Halloween
The cryogenically frozen Walt Disney One of Orlando&#146;s older legends, there is a myth that Walt Disney had his body cryogenically frozen after his death in 1966 and stored somewhere under Disney World. The rumor was persistent enough to have multiple articles debunking it, but the legend lives on, especially with the underground future cult classic The Further Adventures of Walt's Frozen Head, created by University of Central Florida film school grad Benjamin Lancaster. Photo courtesy of The Further Adventures of Walt&#146;s Frozen Head

24 creepy Central Florida urban legends to keep you up at night
Orlando Magic anti-vaxxer Jonathan Isaac to appear at conservative conference with MyPillow guy

Orlando Magic anti-vaxxer Jonathan Isaac to appear at conservative conference with MyPillow guy
New Slideshow

1920s lakefront Sanford estate hits the market for $3.5 million

News Slideshows

Universal is going to unleash an unspeakable evil in the Wizarding World to celebrate Halloween

Universal is going to unleash an unspeakable evil in the Wizarding World to celebrate Halloween
The cryogenically frozen Walt Disney One of Orlando&#146;s older legends, there is a myth that Walt Disney had his body cryogenically frozen after his death in 1966 and stored somewhere under Disney World. The rumor was persistent enough to have multiple articles debunking it, but the legend lives on, especially with the underground future cult classic The Further Adventures of Walt's Frozen Head, created by University of Central Florida film school grad Benjamin Lancaster. Photo courtesy of The Further Adventures of Walt&#146;s Frozen Head

24 creepy Central Florida urban legends to keep you up at night
Orlando Magic anti-vaxxer Jonathan Isaac to appear at conservative conference with MyPillow guy

Orlando Magic anti-vaxxer Jonathan Isaac to appear at conservative conference with MyPillow guy
New Slideshow

1920s lakefront Sanford estate hits the market for $3.5 million

Trending

UCF, USF receive highest-ever rankings in new US News & World Report list

By News Service of Florida

UCF, USF receive highest-ever rankings in new US News &amp; World Report list

'Don't Say Gay' opponents ask judge for ability to gather information as law is implemented in Florida schools

By News Service of Florida

'Don't Say Gay' opponents ask judge for ability to gather information as law is implemented in Florida schools

Orlando clinic challenges nearly $200k in fines accrued under Florida's 24-hour waiting period abortion law

By News Service of Florida

Orlando clinic challenges nearly $200k in fines accrued under Florida's 24-hour waiting period abortion law

National Hurricane Center watching two disturbances in the Atlantic

By Gabby Macogay

Both tropical disturbances are making their way closer to the Caribbean throughout the week.

Also in News

Fewer Americans than ever profess confidence in the Supreme Court. That’s because we’ve seen them for the political hacks they are

By Jeffrey C. Billman

Amy Coney Barrett: “[The U.S. Supreme Court] is not comprised of a bunch of partisan hacks.”

If the November races go as forecast, more than half of Florida's House delegation will consist of election deniers

By Jessica Bryce Young

Florida's new Congressional Districts

Teachers using dating apps to find sex probably need to move away from small towns in red states

By Dan Savage

UCF, USF receive highest-ever rankings in new US News & World Report list

By News Service of Florida

UCF, USF receive highest-ever rankings in new US News &amp; World Report list
More

Digital Issue

September 14, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us