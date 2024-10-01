Amtrak offers new daily route from Orlando to Chicago starting in November

‘The Floridian’ route will take passengers through 10 states in a two-day trip

By on Tue, Oct 1, 2024 at 3:14 pm

Amtrak offers new daily route from Orlando to Chicago starting in November (2)
Image via Amtrak
All aboard! Amtrak is set to launch a new route that will offer daily trips between Orlando and Chicago.

The new "Floridian" route, on trains 40 and 41, is scheduled to make its inaugural trip on Nov. 10. The Floridian will run daily and will transport passengers from Orlando through 10 states, traveling up the Atlantic seaboard before diverting to the midwestern region of Chicago in under two days.

"Our members have had a long-standing dream of restoring a one-seat ride from the Midwest to Florida," Jim Mathews, president of the Rail Passengers Association, said in a news release. "We're thrilled that a new generation of American passengers will be able to experience this service for themselves."

There will be 45 stations served by this route, as it combines two existing interstate segments: the Silver Star, between Miami and New York, and the Capitol Limited, between Chicago and Washington. The route is designed to help passengers avoid the crowded metropolitan areas of New York, New Jersey and Philadelphia, according to Amtrak.

Passengers can board the Floridian at Amtrak's stations across Central Florida, including Kissimmee, Orlando, Winter Park and DeLand. Northbound trains make stops in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale area and Tampa before arriving in Kissimmee.

Round-trip, coach-class tickets cost $113, while private room fares begin at $734.

To learn more about this new Amtrak route or ticket information, visit the railway company's website.

September 25, 2024

