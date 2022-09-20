Amazon Fresh grocery store planned for Maitland shopping center

Amazon is looking to build a grocery store in Maitland.
Orlando Business Journal
reports that the online retailer and recent entrant into the grocery game will build an Amazon Fresh in the planned Trelago Market shopping center.
Amazon has owned organic mega-chain Whole Foods since 2017. Amazon Fresh began its life as a produce and grocery delivery service, growing into brick-and-mortar grocery stores starting in 2020. Fresh acts as a sort of down-market cousin to Whole Foods, and has opened locations in many American and European cities. Several of these locations have been cashierless, with customers being charged by sensors that detect what the carry out of the store.
Amazon operates three Whole Foods in the Orlando area, but this Amazon Fresh location would be their first in the region. OBJ's unnamed sources also say the retailer has eyes on a location in Winter Garden.