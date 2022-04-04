Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Alachua County voter fraud case pulls the mask off of Florida Republicans' walk-back of felon voting rights

By on Mon, Apr 4, 2022 at 2:42 pm

click to enlarge ADOBE
Adobe

A 10th former jail inmate is facing felony voter fraud charges, accused of registering to vote and casting a ballot in the 2020 presidential election while owing unpaid court fees dating as far back as 1994.

The latest indictment follows an eight-month investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement into voter registration efforts that has resulted in charges being filed against nine other former Alachua County inmates over fraudulent voting – at least eight of whom registered during registration drives organized by Alachua County’s Democratic elections supervisor, Kim A. Barton, in February and July 2020.

All current and former employees at the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office have been cleared of wrongdoing

Dedrick De’Ron Baldwin, 46, of Gainesville is the 10th felon charged. He registered to vote in February 2019 as a Democrat. He then updated his voter information in July 2020, the same month the supervisor of elections office organized a voter drive in the jail, according to voter records.

Baldwin voted by absentee ballots in the 2020 Democratic primary and the general election that year, according to voting records.

He is being charged twice over registering to vote while prosecutors said he was ineligible, and he was charged with two counts of illegally casting a ballot, according to court records. Submitting false voter registration and illegal voting are third-degree felonies punishable by up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Baldwin was convicted of manslaughter and aggravated battery in August 2021. He is now serving a 12-year prison sentence, according to court records.

Baldwin was still awaiting trial in the manslaughter case when he voted. It was $494 in unpaid fines from burglary and weapons charges dating as far back as 1994 that would have made it illegal for Baldwin to register to vote twice and cast a ballot, court records showed.

Related
Desmond Meade, president of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition

Orlando felons' rights activist Desmond Meade has civil rights restored

Under Florida law and court rulings, most felons – except those convicted of murder or sexual offenses – can register and vote after they completed their prison terms and no longer owe any unpaid fines or court fees. It would have been permissible for jail inmates to register as voters at the time who were awaiting the outcomes of other criminal cases if their previous felony cases had already been wrapped up.

Baldwin is the fifth person to provide a firsthand account of the jailhouse voter registration drives.

“They told us that if we weren’t already convicted of our current crime then we were able to sign up and vote,” he wrote from prison. “They probably signed 65 or 70 people up that day, so I don’t understand how I can be charged with voter misconduct. All I was doing was what they told me I had a right to do.”

Three of those charged have said investigators visited them to ask about the election worker who helped them register.

In eight of the other cases, the felons registered on the same day an Alachua County elections official conducted a voter registration drive for inmates. The drives took place during dueling legal disputes following the passage of Amendment 4, which gave most felons the ability to restore their right to vote after completing their sentences and fully paying any owed legal fees.

Related
Despite confusion, thousands of Florida's former felons voted successfully in November general election

Despite confusion, thousands of Florida's former felons voted successfully in November general election

Five of the inmates being charged, including Baldwin, said they were informed by a voting official that their felony history did not impede them from legally voting. All the inmates contacted said they were not aware of the charges until contacted by Fresh Take Florida, a news service operated by the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications.

___

This story was produced by Fresh Take Florida, a news service of the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications. The reporters can be reached at [email protected] and [email protected].

Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

John Morgan bought his son's Winter Park home for $4.6 million

John Morgan bought his son's Winter Park home for $4.6 million
Winter Park power couple, space travelers put lakefront estate on market for $16 million

Winter Park power couple, space travelers put lakefront estate on market for $16 million
Before

Before-and-after photos show rare ‘Yaca-Dome’ house's transformation into UFO-themed AirBnB
The funniest reactions to Orange County Sheriff's Office's fentanyl freakout

Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies treat selves for overdose after alleged fentanyl exposure

News Slideshows

John Morgan bought his son's Winter Park home for $4.6 million

John Morgan bought his son's Winter Park home for $4.6 million
Winter Park power couple, space travelers put lakefront estate on market for $16 million

Winter Park power couple, space travelers put lakefront estate on market for $16 million
Before

Before-and-after photos show rare ‘Yaca-Dome’ house's transformation into UFO-themed AirBnB
The funniest reactions to Orange County Sheriff's Office's fentanyl freakout

Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies treat selves for overdose after alleged fentanyl exposure

News Slideshows

John Morgan bought his son's Winter Park home for $4.6 million

John Morgan bought his son's Winter Park home for $4.6 million
Winter Park power couple, space travelers put lakefront estate on market for $16 million

Winter Park power couple, space travelers put lakefront estate on market for $16 million
Before

Before-and-after photos show rare ‘Yaca-Dome’ house's transformation into UFO-themed AirBnB
The funniest reactions to Orange County Sheriff's Office's fentanyl freakout

Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies treat selves for overdose after alleged fentanyl exposure

Trending

A 12-foot alligator moved into a Florida home before new owners could

By Colin Wolf

A 12-foot alligator moved into a Florida home before new owners could

Tampa's viral hairless creature has been identified

By Alex Galbraith

Tampa's viral hairless creature has been identified

Winter Park police release body-camera footage of deadly police shooting at wedding

By Ashley Maria Bermudez

Winter Park police release body-camera footage of deadly police shooting at wedding

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Republicans target Walt Disney World's Reedy Creek government following 'Don't Say Gay' bill criticism

By Alex Galbraith

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Republicans target Walt Disney World's Reedy Creek government following 'Don't Say Gay' bill criticism

Also in News

Florida judge rules against religious school that wanted to pray over loudspeaker during championship football game

By Jim Saunders, NSF

Florida judge rules against religious school that wanted to pray over loudspeaker during championship football game

Judge refuses to block 'intellectual freedom' surveys on Florida college campuses

By News Service of Florida

Judge refuses to block 'intellectual freedom' surveys on Florida college campuses

Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' law challenged immediately by lawsuit

By Ryan Dailey, NSF

Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' law challenged immediately by lawsuit

Federal judge rules vote-by-mail changes are discriminatory against Black Floridians

By Dara Kam, NSF

Federal judge rules vote-by-mail changes are discriminatory against Black Floridians
More

Digital Issue

March 30, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us