Adoptable dog Keisha is waiting for the perfect companion to make her their center of attention

The small 3-year-old loves people, treats and cuddles

By on Thu, Sep 19, 2024 at 12:46 pm

click to enlarge Adoptable dog Keisha is waiting for the perfect companion to make her their center of attention
photo courtesy OCAS

Meet Keisha!

Keisha (A552801) is 3 years old, solid but small, and absolutely loves people and treats. She'll do anything for love, and likes to spend most of her yard time cuddled on our laps. Calm, gentle and affectionate, Keisha seems like the perfect companion. Keisha's one and only downfall is that she doesn't seem to like a lot of other dogs, and she was actually returned to us when she did not get along with the resident pet.

But Keisha doesn't seem to know any sadness; with her beautiful face and wiggly tail, she's always happy, always ready to take on the new day. She doesn't know she's being ignored or looked over. She has no idea why she's here. To Keisha, every day brings the promise of some yard time, some snuggles, and all the treats she can stand. She's one of our favorites, and we are just hoping for so much more for her. We know the right person is out there waiting for her.

For the months of September, October and November, Orange County Animal Services is inviting you to fetch a new friend! This promotion reduces the adoption fees for pets in the shelter's care for four weeks and longer. Those pets will be available for $10, while all other pets will be available at the standard rates. Each adopted pet is spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped before going to their new home.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. every day except Wednesday, when it's open 2-6 p.m. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.


September 18, 2024

